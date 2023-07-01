CASTLETON — What do Sierra Yates, Emily Borrazzo and Mackenzie Pratt have in common? They were strikeout high school softball pitchers so dominant that they put a little voice in batters' heads, saying, "I think I'm overmatched."
Yates and Borrazzo were dominant again on Friday and Saturday, the centerpiece of the North's three-game sweep of the South in the North-South Softball Classic.
The North won Friday's games 17-1 and 5-2 and then prevailed in Saturday's nine-inning game by a score of 12-6.
Yates struck out the first eight batters she faced in Game 1 on Friday and her work over the three games included 23 strikeouts in 11 innings. During the regular season while pitching for BFA-St. Albans, she struck out 186 against only 26 walks.
Borrazzo, Vermont's two-time Gatorade Softball Player of the Year, struck out 16 in 10 innings over the three days.
"I had never seen that kind of pitching, especially in Division IV," Poultney's Hannah Welch said.
Borrazzo will be pitching for Williams College next year and Yates for Husson University.
And Pratt? She was an equally dominant pitcher for Lamoille Union High School and later for Norwich University.
She began a battle with cancer as a junior in high school. She kept fighting as the cancer came back three times. The last time it returned, the nursing major was in her senior year at Norwich. She died in 2010.
Pratt had an infectious smile that never went away even during her battle against cancer. She was loved by anyone who was fortunate enough to meet her so it is not surprising that a Mackenzie Pratt Scholarship is presented to two players at the North-South Softball Classic each year.
The awards were presented between games of Friday's doubleheader and they went to Poultney's Hannah Welch and Mount Abraham's Gabbi Lafreniere. Welch will be majoring in Nursing at Merrimack and Lefreniere will be a Business major at Vermont State University-Johnson where she will be playing softball.
The North-South softball players applying for the award were required to write a 500-word essay.
"It was a tough topic. I wrote about what I had to do to change my life," Welch said.
Lafreniere penned her essay about the experience of losing the family's brand new home to a fire during COVID.
Welch and Lafreniere were both members of the South team.
Otter Valley's Ryleigh LaPorte was playing in her second high school all-star event within a week. Earlier, she played on the Vermont team that met New Hampshire in the Twin State Field Hockey Classic.
She said both experiences were special.
"It means getting a last chance at high school sports," LaPorte said.
"I didn't get the glory of winning a state championship like some of these players did."
LaPorte found that seeing players in a different light as a teammate, instead of as an opponent, was especially meaningful.
She bonded with Mount Abraham's Eve McCormick as a roommate after competing against her in high school.
"You are school rivals and then you are teammates who all came together so well in just a few days," LaPorte said.
"The four Mount Anthony players (Sophie Sausville, Grace Kobelia, Madisyn Crossman and Taylor Grogan) were some of the best teammates I ever played with."
Borrazzo has likely not pitched her last game on Vermont soil. Pitching for Williams College, she will become a rival of Middlebury College as both teams are in the same conference.
"It'll be fun," Borrazzo said.
Williams seemed the right fit for the South Burlington stalwart who is every bit as impressive with the bat.
"I loved the campus and everyone there was very welcoming," she said.
The North players had some gaudy statistics owing to the 17-run explosion in the first game, but few people hit like BFA-St. Albans' Makenna Hughes did over the three games. She went 8-for-12 with a couple of doubles and a home run.
GAME ONE
North 17, South 1
Yates was untouchable, sending the first eight batters back to the dugout on strikes, before Kobelia legged out a bunt single.
Between Yates and Borrazzo, the South put the ball in play very little, fanning 13 times in the seven-inning game.
Mount Abe's Payton Vincent had the only other hit for the South.
Rutland's Kayla Olszewski started in the circle for the South and gave up only a run for her first two innings.
The tenor of the game changed when the North scored four times in the third to take a 5-0 lead.
Hughes went 4-for-4.
GAME TWO
North 5, South 2
This one was more competitive and the South grabbed a 2-0 lead with runs in the first and third innings.
In both innings, Otter Valley's LaPorte was the igniter. She led off each frame by reaching on a perfectly placed bunt.
The speedster also scored the run in each inning.
The North took the lead for good with a three-run fourth. The BFA-St. Albans combo of Yates and Hughes started it all with consecutive singles.
Hughes' two-run homer in the sixth made the score 5-2.
Olszewski was productive at the plate for the South going 2-for-2.
Companion made the defensive play of the day with a catch on an all-out sprint in the left-center gap to rob Rutland's Cassidy Langlois of an extra-base hit in the fourth inning.
"Shelby is an extremely gifted athlete," said North coach Mike Thorne, who grew to appreciate Companion as her coach at CVU. "She has that ability to make big plays."
GAME 3
North 12, South 6
The North wasted no time, scoring four runs in the first inning. The big blow was Hughes' two-run double as Gabby Spaulding, Molly Smith, Hughes, South Burlington's Sana Al Namee and CVU's Shelby Companion sprayed five straight hits around the park.
The South's finest moment of the weekend came in the fifth inning. Erupting for five runs, the South took a 5-4 lead.
The North took control with a five-run rally in the bottom of the fifth, an inning keyed by Smith's two-run double.
NOTES: It was a busy Saturday for plate umpire Craig Pettis. He first marched in Castleton's Fourth of July parade with the Fair Haven field hockey team being honored as the state Division III runner-up. Pettis is an assistant coach with the team. ... West Fairlee's Johnny Johnson, a former Thetford softball coach, operated the scoreboard and BFA-St. Albans coach Bert Berthiaume served as the official scorer and public address announcer. ... Richford's Vanessa Cunningham, a player on the North, won the 50-50 drawing on Saturday.