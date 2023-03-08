BARRE — Longtime Fair Haven boys basketball coach Bob Prenevost got his storybook ending. The final chapter didn't see his Slaters cutting down the nets in championship elation, but it's an end he will surely cherish.
No. 3 seed North Country ended No. 2 Fair Haven's Division II state championship hopes and Prenevost's storied coaching career, beating the Slaters 67-66 in overtime in all-time classic state semifinal at the Barre Auditorium.
North Country (21-2) is set to play No. 4 seed Montpelier, the two-time defending D-II champion, in Saturday's state championship game at 7:30 p.m. at The Aud. The game is a rematch of the 2021 final.
Going into the fourth, it looked like Fair Haven (22-1) might be well on its way to its second state final in the last four years.
The Slaters were up by six points and had scored eight of the last 10 points in the third quarter. When Fair Haven strings together runs like that, often teams will falter and fail to respond in turn.
North Country had no plans to fall into that narrative.
After the Slaters buried the first basket of the fourth, the Falcons scored seven straight points to cut the deficit to one. North Country kept the game within a possession or two for the much of the rest of the way, before it was do-or-die time.
The Falcons chose do. They weathered Fair Haven trying to drain the clock and when they got the ball back they came up in the biggest spot. Jorden Driver buried his lone basket of the fourth quarter, which forced overtime.
"We've been here four years in a row and we know what it takes to get here," said North Country coach Jeremiah Melhuish. "We've been building to this moment all year. Everything we do in practice is for these moments. The guys responded."
The Falcons' players did the same in overtime. They scored the opening basket in the extra period and never gave the lead back.
Fair Haven didn't go down without a fight, even when North Country had upped its lead to five on multiple occasions. Sawyer Ramey hit a deep 3 that put pressure the Falcons to get an inbound pass in leading by two.
Haiden Chilafoux buried a pair of free throws that essentially iced the win in the closing seconds. Sam Barber knocked down a desperation 3 at the buzzer, but it left Fair Haven a point short of a ticket to the championship game.
"At the very end (of the fourth), we missed some key foul shots," Prenevost said. "That may be the best team we've played all year. They're well-coached. They played hard. It was a great high school game. What a great game to end a career on."
Prenevost's Slaters did everything they could to extend their longtime coach's career to Saturday night.
Fair Haven responded in a big way after a slow start. North Country had led by 12 midway through the second quarter, but the Slaters finished the half on an 11-0 run to only be down by one at the half.
A huge piece in that run was the rebounding of sophomore Phil Bean. He had multiple putbacks in the quarter to go along with the expertise of Ramey, who shook off a scoreless first quarter.
Bean was just as strong in the third quarter, scoring nine points and continuing to control the glass as Fair Haven pulled ahead.
Chilafoux's effort was crucial in North Country reversing its fortunes in the fourth quarter. In the fourth and overtime periods, he had a total of 10 points and was always around the ball in an important moment.
Just a sophomore, he showed he wasn't scared of the bright lights of Barre.
"We're confident in him. He's not really a sophomore. He's a seasoned veteran," Melhuish said. "He's ice cold."
Chilafoux led North Country with 21 points, followed by 16 from Cooper Brueck, 15 from Driver and eight from Hayden Boivin.
North Country enters Saturday's final as hot as any team in the state as winners of its last 16 games. The Falcons' opponent Montpelier has won 14 straight coming into the title game and just knocked off top-seeded Spaulding in the semifinals.
"There's a lot of similarities between they play and the way we play, with pace and defense," Melhuish said. "We can control our defense and our effort and our rebounding. The ball goes in or it doesn't go in, but we're going to be right there and we know that."
Ramey capped his standout high school career with a 23-point outing, per usual impacting the game in tons of different ways.
Barber followed with 22 points, including a trio of treys. Bean had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the double-double and junior Joe Buxton, who came back from an ankle injury in the quarterfinal, had seven points.
Bean and Buxton are the returning starters for the Slaters next winter as the team says goodbye to seven seniors, Ramey, Barber, Carson Babbie, Alex Patch, Noah Beayon, Frankie Hoover and Matthew Finnegan.
Ramey and Barber are huge losses as multi-year starters. Ramey finished his career with more than 1,000 points and more than 500 assists. Barber has been a sharp-shooter from range for multiple seasons and the ultimate dynamic duo partner for Ramey.
Fair Haven fell short of its goal of a state championship, but the players and coaches created one of the winningest seasons in program history.
"This is a special group of kids," Prenevost said. "What these kids have done the last four months, how hard they work in practice, what they accomplished with 22 straight wins. It is a storybook ending."
Prenevost got to enjoy the final chapter of his book with his loved ones close. His son-and-law Eric Ramey sat a few seats from him on the bench and his grandson Sawyer Ramey was the driving force in what has been one of the most best runs in program history.
"I coached my son, he went to Middlebury. I coached Aubrey (Sawyer's older brother), and he's at Castleton, and I got to coach Sawyer," Prenevost said. "That's special. The whole thing is a storybook ending."
Prenevost leaves behind 537 coaching wins. Each one of them surely having their own story.
From No. 1 to No. 537, a 51-37 victory against Mount Abraham, he left it all on the sidelines for the good of the kids he coached.
Wednesday didn't end up being win No. 538, but that's life. Prenevost got his storybook ending.
