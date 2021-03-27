BARRE — The Fair Haven and North Country girls basketball teams both had history on the mind in Saturday afternoon's Division II state championship at Barre Auditorium.
The Slaters were looking to become the first D-II girls team to win three straight championships and the Falcons were looking to win the first basketball title at the Newport school, regardless of gender.
North Country accomplished its goal, snapping Fair Haven's 42-game undefeated streak in the process, winning 49-38.
"They made history just by getting here, but we were not going to settle for getting here," said first-year Falcons coach Sarah Roy.
"We knew we had an opportunity in front of us, and all of the teams that have come before us that were great teams that never had the chance to play this, we carried them with us today."
The first quarter of Saturday's game was as sloppy as they come. Both teams played jittery and it showed in the amount of traveling violations and turnovers there were in the opening minutes.
An Emma Ezzo putback and Ryleigh Coloutti 3 had Fair Haven ahead 5-0, before some scrappy play in the post turned the tide for North Country.
Senior guard Hailey Pothier got the ball inside and converted, getting fouled in the process. She missed the freebie, but senior McKenna Marsh secured the carom and scored herself, getting fouled to set up another and-one, which she finished at the line.
Within one possession, the Falcons had tied the score and that set the tone for the rest of their game.
"The couple of and-ones in a row (got us going)," Roy said. "We always talked about when we're in an offensive stagnant like that, we just need to get a basket in. If that means you get to the line, you get to the line"
It was in the second and third quarters that North Country started to create some separation.
A pair of 3s by Cora Nadeau sparked the Falcons in the second and forward Riann Fortin had a couple of great drives to the basket that Fair Haven struggled to contain.
"(Riann) is a hard person to guard because you have to put one of your bigs on her. She can come out on the perimeter and she's a really good ball-handler," said Slaters coach Kyle Wilson. "She can go by you at will."
Nadeau had 13 points and Fortin had 12, along with 10 rebounds and a trio of steals.
Fair Haven got the lead down to five after a pair of Megan Ezzo free throws, but the Slaters wouldn't get any closer.
The Falcons went on a 9-2 run to end the third that put Fair Haven in a really tough hole to climb out of.
North Country's defensive effort stifled the Slaters throughout the first three quarters. The Falcons gave Fair Haven little room to breathe and didn't allow the Slaters to get a ton of good looks.
North Country did a particularly strong job defending Fair Haven senior Ryleigh Coloutti, who became the Slaters' all-time leading scorer earlier this season.
The Castleton-bound guard had a field goal apiece in each of the first three quarters and the players around her couldn't pick up the offensive slack.
"They were physical with us on the perimeter, where we couldn't get any separation on our ball screen attack," Wilson said. "We couldn't get to the rim and when we did, we didn't capitalize on easy opportunities."
"We have two fantastic defenders with Hailey Pothier and Julia Baker, they are defensive specialists," Roy said. "I wouldn't want to play against them. We decided all along that somebody else can beat us, but Ryleigh's not going to beat us. Our other defenders can step up and help with whatever needs to happen."
Elite scorers break though in crucial times and Coloutti did just that with her team on the brink of defeat in the fourth. She scored nine of her-game-high 17 points in the final frame.
The Slaters cut the lead to single digits midway through the fourth, but they didn't have enough to make much more of a dent in the deficit.
"We showed a lot of fight and a lot grit and a lot of determination," Wilson said. "Their defense really stymied us today and the ball didn't go in. Tough day for that to happen, but I credit North Country's coaching staff and their defense. They had a superior game plan and the kid's executed it flawlessly."
Outside of Coloutti, Emma Briggs had seven points and Zoey Cole had six.
Marsh led North Country with 14 points, 11 coming in the second half.
It's a tough pill to swallow for the Fair Haven seniors to end their last basketball season with a loss. Coloutti, Briggs, Cole, Megan Ezzo, Emma Ezzo, Abby Brown and the injured Courtney Brewster were critical pieces in building a team that didn't lose in 42 tries.
Their departure from the program will be felt.
"This group of seven seniors has been a delight to coach, not just for the past four years, but a number of them at our clinics," Wilson said. "It wasn't the way we wanted the season to end obviously, but I thought we ended it with a lot of class tonight."
The Slaters finish with an 11-1 mark, going 34-1 over the past two seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.