Rosters have been announced for the Vermont North-South senior field hockey game scheduled for Saturday at Castleton University.
The day opens up with the Rising Star Jamboree, where some of the top underclassmen players will put their talents on display.
Players will be split into three teams and each team will the other teams once. Game times are scheduled for 12:30 p.m., 1:10 p.m. and 1:50 p.m.
The top senior field hockey players take center stage for the North-South game that is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Castleton's Dave Wolk Stadium.
The North roster: Ellie MacDonald, Burlington; Kiki Hayward, Caitlyn Fielder, Maria Stephanie, U-32; Isabella Bevins, Hannah King, Spaulding; Ryleigh LaPorte, Mackenzie McKay, Otter Valley; Hannah MacDonald, Genevieve Hatch, St. Johnsbury; Eli Muller, Hanna Grasso, Montpelier; Grace Elwell, North Country; Baylee Rock, Milton; Mary Wallace, Bellows Falls.
The South Roster: Lily Gubbins, Fleur Smeyers, Audrey Emery, Woodstock; Alexina Peckingpaugh, Windsor; Sierra McDermott, Jaryn Mazzariello-Peer, Jillian Perry, Rutland; Kylie Prins, Alex Faucher, Qwynn Humphrey, Delana Underwood, Burr and Burton; Alexis Murray, Alana Williams, Fair Haven; Ava Cutler, Brattleboro.
The North coaches are Spaulding's Tabitha Lord, Milton's Lindsey Church and Bellows Falls' Bethany Coursen. The South coaches are Woodstock's Leanne Tapley, Brattleboro's Erin Cooke and BBA's Barb Miceli.
Officials will be Kayla Bessette, Carol LaLotte and Patti Candon.
Rising Stars White Team: Charlie Olio, Essex; Ella Maynard, So. Burlington; Ava LaRoss, Izzy Stoodley, Bellows Falls; Fiona McHugh, Colchester, Norra Moody, Burlington; Gracelyn Laperle, Camryn Jillson, Woodstock; Natalie Beauregard, U-32; Ashley Morrison, Spaulding; Kaelin Downey, BBA; Esme Kimber, St. Johnsbury; Mallory Newton, Brattleboro; Milou Haegens, Montpelier; Amber Simonds, Windsor; Allison Lapierre, No. Country; Zada Grant, Springfield; Emma Cosgrove, Rutland.
Rising Stars Blue Team: Ava Audette, Essex; Claire Marcoe, Cordelia Thomas; CVU; Gracie McGinnis, Bellows Falls; Allison Roy, Rice; Nicole Norton, Colchester; Arikka Patorti, Rutland; Claudia Shoemaker, Woodstock; Zoe Hilferty, U-32; Elizabeth Atherton, Otter Valley; Bailey Gilliam, BBA; Alexandra Mosher, St. Johnsbury; Emma Gragen, Brattleboro; Emilee Higgins, Fair Haven; Fern Day, Windsor; Amelia Larsen, North Country; Alyssa Picht, Milton; Greta Jennison, Mt. Abraham.
Rising Stars Neon Team: Sabrina Brunet, So. Burlington; Carly Strobeck, CVU; Emma Bazin, Bellows Falls; Clara Hershey, Rice; Hawa Awayle, Burlington; Sierra McDermott, Rutland; Hannah Gubbins, Woodstock; Ruby Harrington; Spaulding; Matelin LaPorte, Otter Valley; Lily Case, Mt. Abraham; Ericka Favreau, Brattleboro; Maaika Samsom, Montpelier; Jaylena Haley, Fair Haven; Gianna Felice, Windsor; Molly Tennis, Springfield; Tristen Duly, Milton; Ericka Fletcher, Brattleboro; Livie Clough, Bellows Falls.
