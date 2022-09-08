NORTHFIELD — The Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation has announced the details for the 2022 edition of the annual North South Senior All Star Football Game, including a change in venue and the day played.
This year’s contest will be played on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 with a 1 p.m. kickoff time at Norwich University’s Sabine Field.
This is a departure from previous years when the game has been played the Saturday following the Vermont State Championship Football games. Due to the increase in unpredictable postseason use of Vermont’s three college football facilities, a shift to Sunday made sense.
It was always the vision of the Foundation to alternate the game between the three football colleges — Castleton University, Middlebury College and Norwich — and with the adoption of a Sunday format this will be possible.
The game has been hosted by Castleton University since 2016.
The head coaches for this year’s contest will be Mount Anthony’s Chad Gordon for the South squad and Mount Abraham’s Jeff Stein for the North.
Each team will conduct four practices during the week leading up to the game beginning on Sunday, Nov. 13.
The South’s practices will be held at the Rutland High School and the North team at Norwich University.
The game includes players from all 31 football programs in the state and provides 88 seniors the opportunity to play one more high school game showcasing their talent.
Proceeds from the game help fund the Foundations Scholarship, and Grant programs which help football programs of all levels around the state. Each spring the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation holds a banquet celebrating scholar athletes from across the state. The event includes awarding six scholarships.
Details of ticket availability will be provided in a future press release but the cost is $7 for students and $10 for adults
Nomination forms will be distributed to all the head coaches across the state in the next couple of weeks, to be returned to the Site Athletic Directors (Coach Dennis Perry – South, and Coach Bob Lamb – North) who will arrange the selection committees with the head coaches in mid October. The selected players are notified by mail during the first week of November.
