CASTLETON — The fall high school sports season wraps up when the top senior high school football players in Vermont take the gridiron for the annual North-South Senior All-Star Football Game to be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium. The rosters for the annual all-star game were finalized and announced this week.
Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. for the 19th annual contest. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students, and will be available at the gate starting an hour prior to game time. All proceeds benefit the scholarship and grant programs of the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
The North leads the all-time series 11-7 after taking a wild 56-35 shootout over the South a year ago.
All 31 of the state’s high school football programs from all three divisions are represented on the rosters, which are subject to change prior to the game. Head coaches are Bob Lamb for the North and Chad Pacheco, of Brattleboro, for the South.
The 2019 North All-Star roster is: Noah Brock, Gage Brown, Cam Meunier and Patrick Roling, of BFA-Fairfax; Dan Ellis, C.J. McAllister and Nick Voyer, of BFA-St. Albans; Michel Bergeron and Kai Schmidt-Bilowith, of Burlington/South Burlington; Ryan Anderson, Zach Gamelin, Eric Pockette and Clay Thorpe, of Champlain Valley; Russell Chase, Charlie Cusson-Ducharme and Mitch Gadapee, of Colchester; Seth Carney, Cory Giannelli and Luke Meunier, of Essex; Trevor Bassett, of Lyndon; Evan Tinker, of Milton; Ethan Kelleher, of Missisquoi Valley; Jonathan Lapell, of Mt. Abraham; Mason Combs, Jacob Grimm and Matt Reinfurt, of Mt. Mansfield; Sam Austin, of North Country; Will Bond, Dalton Fitch and Cale Layman, of Rice Memorial; Trey Alercio, Caleb Anderson, Jack Cushman, Wilder Hudson, David Hutchison and Hunter Palmieri, of St. Johnsbury; Ethan Benoit, Hunter Chase, Jackson Pierson, Chris West and Jacob Washburn, of Spaulding; and Gary Arleth, Alec Lemieux, Sullivan O’Hara and Carter Pelzel of U-32.
North assistant coaches are Craig Sleeman, of BFA-Fairfax, and Gabe Aguilar, Jack Davis, Shawn Harvey, Brad Herring, Drew Lamb, Corey Wells and Chris West from Spaulding.
Named to the 2019 South All-Star roster are Dylan Clark, Hunter Smith, McGregor Vancor and Griffin Waryas, of Bellows Falls; Jem Cohen, Cris Frost and Tyler Millerick, of Brattleboro; Joey McCoy, Logan Morgan, John Morgantini, Shepard Siegel and Ethan Simonds, of Burr and Burton; Joe Gannon, Andrew Lanthier, Dylan Lee and Aubrey Ramey, of Fair Haven; Zach Burek, Cody Chapman, Kyle Hamilton and Andrew Lucke, of Hartford; Tyler Buxton, Tim Goettelmann, Ian Ploof, Trysten Quesnel and Thatcher Trudeau, of Middlebury; Tyler Shelvey, of Mill River; Owen Maroney, of Mount Anthony; Jared Denis, of Otter Valley; Jace Page, of Oxbow; Caden Capman, Jacob Debonis and Jacob McMahon, of Poultney; Ethan Coarse, Matt Creed, Garrett Davine, Malik Hendrickson and John Miles, of Rutland; Brady Clark, Greg Otis, Jacob Stepler and Noah Zierfus, of Springfield; Cam Burton and Caleb Meagher, of Windsor; and Alden Shoemaker, of Woodstock.
Assisting Pacheco on the South staff are Frank Brown, of Bellows Falls; Mike Empey and Tanner Luopa, of Brattleboro; Jim Hill and Adam Perry, of Fair Haven, and Matt Trombley, of Hartford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.