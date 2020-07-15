NORTHFIELD — Norwich University became the next in a line of schools to cancel their 2020 fall sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Norwich University President Mark C. Anarumo, Col., USAF, (Ret) made the announcement Wednesday night.
“Athletics play a major role in student life and community relations, and help our young men and women develop into the leaders our country needs,” Anarumo said, in a press release. “This is a very difficult decision, and one we do not take lightly. Ultimately, we must honor our commitment to the safety and well-being of our student athletes, coaches, faculty, and staff, as well as our fans and friends.”
Without a competitive season, Norwich University is evaluating ways to maximize on-campus athletics in ways that advance the skills and student-athlete experience, while preserving NCAA eligibility, including pursuit of NCAA waivers where appropriate.
Norwich has not determined the status of winter sports at this time and will evaluate the best course of action, guided by health and safety measures from the CDC and Vermont Department of Health.
As of today, all winter and spring athletes will be able to participate in athletic-related activities under the guidance of Norwich coaches and staff and as directed by NCAA regulations.
The university announced that outdoor recreation programming will be expanded through the Shaw Outdoor Center. Fitness facilities including Plumley Armory, the Andrews weight room, Kreitzberg Arena and Sabine Field are open in keeping with state and federal guidelines.
Norwich offers eight varsity intercollegiate fall sports teams including: football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s rugby and volleyball. In 2019-20, Norwich had 316 student-athletes compete in fall sport intercollegiate athletic competition.
The University of Southern Maine also announced this week that it will not field fall sports teams, adding to a trend that continues to build throughout the country. UMass Boston did the same late last month, while UMass Dartmouth scaled back its varsity offerings, unrelated to the pandemic.
