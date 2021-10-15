Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.