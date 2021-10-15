Norwich might be getting a little sick of seeing the top rushing attacks in Division III football.
Last week, the Cadets got steamrolled 49-14 by Merchant Marine, a team with the No. 1 rushing game in the country.
Saturday at noon, Springfield College provides the opposition in Northfield.
“From the No. 1 rushing team in the country to the No. 3 rushing team in the country,” Norwich coach Mark Murnyack said.
Last week, Springfield amassed 434 yards on the ground in a 60-0 dismantling of Coast Guard.
At least the Cadets get Springfield at home.
Castleton University would love to play at home. The Spartans have had three straight road games and have their bye this week.
The Spartans will play their first home game in more than a month on Oct. 23 when Keystone College, the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference’s newest member, comes to Dave Wolk Stadium.
Springfield is 2-3 and, most importantly, 1-0 in the NEWMAC. Norwich is 2-4 and 1-1 in the NEWMAC.
Slowing down the vaunted Pride’s running game is a tough assignment. Murnyack knows that you do not stop it but you hope to contain it by not giving up the big play.
Keeping the Pride’s offense off the field is another key so if the Cadets can put together some sustained drives that would be another piece of trying to pull off the upset.
Norwich has a couple of backs who have had some success, Justin Bryant and Nate Parady from BFA-St. Albans.
Bryant picked up 88 yards on his 18 carries against Merchant Marine and Parady added 65 yards with a touchdown on his 13 carries.
When Parady came out of BFA-St. Albans, Murnyack and his staff were extremely interested in him.
He elected not to come to Northfield at that time.
“We thought he was going to Mount Union (the national power in Alliance, Ohio),” Murnyack asid.
Instead, he went to Anna Maria in Paxton, Massachusetts.
“Nate and Justin are strong, physical kids and they kind of complement what we do,” Murnyack said.
“Nate is working through some hamstring stuff.
“He works so hard in the weight room and it is great to see what he does in the weight room coming to fruition on the field.
“We actually have three good backs. Jehric Hackney (Mount Mansfield) hasn’t gotten the touches. Nate and Justin have gotten the bulk of the carries. But I really like Jehhric, too.
“We wanted Nate when he came out of BFA and we were disappointed when we didn’t get him, but we are happy to get him on the rebound.”
Murnyack pointed out that Norwich has had good luck with BFA-St. Albans products like Kris Sabourin and Derek Hungerford in recent years.
It appears Nate Parady could wind up as another of the really good ones to come out of that Franklin County community.
Middlebury hits the road for Waterville, Maine. The Panthers and Colby are both 1-3. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
Former White River Post 84 American Legion baseball player Moises Celaya handles both the kicking and punting for Colby.
Gallaudet: How good?A d3footbal.com panel of six was asked the question: Who is the most surprising undefeated team in Division III? One, Greg Thomas, chose 4-0 Gallaudet.
With Castleton having the bye week, the most interesting game in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference just might be Gallaudet’s trip to Maritime College on Saturday.
Gallaudet got a late start to the season. The Bison’s opener was Sept. 18. Three of their four wins were by one touchdown and last week they slapped Keystone 34-14.
Gallaudet will be at Castleton on Nov. 13 for the regular season finale.
NOTES: North Country graduate Aidan Hogan, Husson University’s big tight end, caught his 20th and 21st passes of the season last week. His biggest contribution, though, was recovering the onside kick that enabled the Eagles to run out the clock in a 21-14 win over Curry. ... There is a lot of excitement in the Granite State where Dartmouth puts its 4-0 record on the line at the University of New Hampshire (3-2) on Saturday at 1 p.m. UNH is ranked No. 23 nationally. ... Excitement abounds in South Dakota where South Dakota State is 4-1 and South Dakota 4-2. The state could do a little better when it comes to visiting Vermont. There is a display at Pratt’s Store & Deli in Bridport where visitors can pinpoint their location. South Dakota is the only state not represented.
