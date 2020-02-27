First-year Norwich women’s hockey coach Sophie Leclerc and the Cadets will host Plymouth State at 3 p.m. Saturday in the NEHC semifinals.
Leclerc is a Barre product who graduated from Norwich. She spent two seasons as an assistant at Norwich before spending four seasons as an assistant coach at Colgate University.
Leclerc led Norwich to its first national championship in 2011 as a player in just the fourth year of the program’s history.
The Cadets are ranked seventh in the nation with a 20-4-2 overall record and a 16-0 league record. The Cadets will attempt to make their 10th appearance in the NEHC title game.
The Cadets earned the No. 1 seed for the conference tourney for the 10th straight year. Plymouth State stands at 8-16-2 overall and 5-9-2 in the NEHC. The Panthers are the No. 7 seed.
Norwich is unbeaten in 11 straight games with a 10-0-1 record. The Cadets have compiled a 157-5-5 record over the last 10 seasons in NEHC regular season games.
Plymouth State is 4-3-1 in its last eight games. The Panthers are coming off a 2-1 upset victory over No. 2 Castleton in the quarterfinals. Plymouth State will attempt to make its first championship game appearance.
In the other semifinal matchup, No. 4 Southern Maine will host No. 6 Suffolk on Saturday at 4 p.m. Southern Maine beat UMass Boston 2-1 in triple overtime last Saturday to punch its ticket to the semifinals.
Suffolk upset No. 3 seed Johnson & Wales with a 2-0 win.
Norwich has secured hosting rights throughout the NEHC playoffs as long as the Cadets advance. If the Cadets advance, they would host the NEHC final on March 7.
The last time Norwich did not make the NEHC Tournament Championship was its inaugural season in 2007-08.
Saturday will mark the 29th all-time meeting between Norwich and Plymouth State. The Cadets are 28-0 against the Panthers after skating to victories of 6-0 and 5-1 earlier this season.
Norwich and Plymouth State last met in the postseason in the 2018 semifinals, with the Cadets earning a 4-1 win. Norwich beat Plymouth State 5-0 in the quarterfinals the previous year.
Norwich is led offensively by the three-time NEHC Player of the Year in senior forward Amanda Conway. She has tallied 26 goals and 24 assists this season while re-writing the record books.
Conway became Norwich’s all-time leader with 110 goals, She ranks third all-time in NCAA Division III history. She has recorded 179 career points, surpassing 2012 NU grad Julie Fortier for the most all-time in program history.
Classmate Sophie McGovern (16 goals, 22 assists) ranks fourth all-time in program history in points and was named to the NEHC First Team All-Conference squad for the second year in a row. Junior defenseman Samantha Benoit (five goals, 25 assists) has been a big contributor as well.
Freshmen Ann-Frederique Guay (15 goals, 10 assists) and Julia Masotta (nine goals, 16 assists) round out the team’s offensive leaders. Benoit earned NEHC First Team All-Conference honors for the third year in a row, while Guay was named the NEHC Rookie of the Year.
Sophomore goalie Alexa Berg is 8-3-2 with a 1.19 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage.
Plymouth State is led by coach Mykul Haun, who has compiled a 32-61-12 record in his four seasons at his alma mater. Haun relies on a senior-laden class, with its top six scorers all in their final collegiate seasons.
Alexis Fagan leads the team with 18 goals and four assists for 22 points. She earned NEHC Third Team All-Conference honors.
Julie Nagel has eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points. Forward Caitlin Connor (eight goals, nine assists) and defenseman Sydney Linnick (two goals, 13 assists) earned NEHC Third and Second Team honors, respectively.
Defensemen Amanda McPhearson (12 assists) and Allie Louie (four goals, five assists) round out the Panthers’ top offensive players.
In goal, freshman Becca Bridge and sophomore Olivia Petito have split time. Bridge has compiled a 6-12-1 record with a 3.45 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Petito is 2-4-1 with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.
