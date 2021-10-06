Bellows Falls and Hartford remain 1-2 in this week’s installment of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus field hockey power rankings. Or maybe that should be No. 1 and No. 1-A.
Very little separates Bellows Falls from the Hurricanes. That’s not only on paper but on the field. When they met one another it took a goal by Sadie Scott with only 54 seconds remaining in the overtime to preserve Bellows Falls’ perfect record.
Hartford validated its case for being No. 2 or No. 1-A this week with a win over neighborhood New Hampshire rival Lebanon.
Lebanon was unbeaten until the Raiders met Hartford. The Hurricanes not only beat them, they made a gigantic statement by soundly defeating them, 4-1.
“It was exciting. It set the tone for where our season could go,” said Elsie Davis a Hartford senior midfield player.
Davis helped it go to another win the following day when she scored all three goals in a 3-0 win over Rutland.
“They played as a unit and they played strong,” said Hartford’s 30-year defensive coordinator Gail Patch of the Hurricanes in the win over Lebanon.
“It showed what Hartford can do,” Davis said.
“Lebanon is a great program,” said Hartford head coach Heather Scudder who is in her 33rd year of guiding the Hurricanes. “This is the first time we have beaten them since I returned to coaching four years ago.”
It was not only a win against a previously unbeaten team, it was a victory over a rival.
Putting that Upper Valley rivalry in its context, when Hartford and Lebanon had to cease playing one another on the football field many years ago, Greg Fennell did a simulated broadcast of the game on the radio the first year it was not played.
The coaching staff has some interesting resumes attached to it. Scudder is a legend in the sport and one of the most successful over her three-plus decades.
Patch gives the Hurricanes a tie to Rutland County. Her husband Charlie Patch was a star player on the 1961 Pittsford High School state championship basketball team — the only state crown the defunct school ever won.
Goalie coach Rachel Loseby was a standout goalie for Hartford and Keene State College. She had a record of 43-18 with nine shutouts at Keene from 2017 through 2019.
Saturday, the Hurricanes cross the Connecticut River once more. Awaiting them will be a Hanover team that is unbeaten (9-0-1) so the Marauders will have a lot of incentive to keep that zero in the loss column.
Field hockey life in the Upper Valley is sizzling.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings with last week’s ranking in parentheses.
The rankings were constructed before Wednesday’s games were played.
1. Bellows Falls 9-0 (1) The Terriers have outscored opponents 71-1. That’s one for Ripley’s Believe It Or Not.
2. Hartford 7-1 (2) The Hurricanes get another chance to strike a blow for Vermont field hockey on Saturday.
3. South Burlington 9-0 (3) Five of the victories are shutouts.
4. Mount Abraham 8-1 (4) The Eagles are again playing that grueling schedule that toughens them for the Division II playoffs.
5. U-32 5-1-1 (UR) The Raiders have a win and a tie against a strong Spaulding team. That gets your attention.
6. Spaulding 6-1-1 (5) If the Crimson Tide could just figure out that U-32 thing.
7. CVU 5-4 (8) The Redhawks lost to titans South Burlington and Mount Abe by a goal.
8. Essex 7-1 (7) The Hornets boast a tough defense.
9. Otter Valley (6-1-1) (9) The Otters have a potent attack and are solid at the other end of the field, too.
10. Windsor (10) Don’t let the 5-3 win over one-time doormat Fair Haven fool you. That result says more about the surging Fair Haven program than it does about Windsor. The Yellow Jackets have a great chance to bag a third consecutive Division III state crown.
On the bubble: Burr and Burton, Rice, Woodstock, Montpelier and St. Johnsbury.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.