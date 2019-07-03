How many Vermont families can say that they have three players — a father and two sons — play in three victories in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl series?
Likely not many since New Hampshire leads the all-star high school football summer classic, 47-16-2.
But that is what the Crossman family will have achieved if Vermont wins the game on Aug. 3.
Robin played in Vermont’s 12-7 victory in 1975 when Rutland High teammate Billy Cioffredi ran for two touchdowns out of coach Tom LaPlaca’s Wishbone attack directed by Fair Haven quarterback Kevin Pereau.
His son Brendan was a member of the Vermont team that defeated New Hampshire 19-0 last summer and this year Noah will be hoping to complete the family trifecta.
All three represented Rutland High.
Last season Tyler Hotte replicated his father’s victory in the Maple Sugar Bowl. They both did it under the Middlebury helmet.
It was in 1977 when Jesse Hotte ran one in from 4 yards out for Vermont’s first score in a 14-6 victory over New Hampshire. An interception by Mount St. Joseph’s Bobby Joe Cioffi set up Hotte’s TD.
Next month, the Crossman family will be trying to do the Hotte duo one better.
Both teams report to camp at Castleton University on Sunday, July 28.
—
Continuing with the Shrine family theme, New Hampshire head coach Bill Raycraft will have his father Joe Raycraft on his staff for this year’s game.
—
Football will be in the air in Rutland in a matter of days. The Quarterback/Receivers Specialty clinic comes to Alumni Field on Sunday morning, kicking off the week-long Vermont All-Star Football Camp.
—
Taylor Lively is all over the Castleton University softball record book. The North Atlantic Conference Player of the Year in 2012 and NAC Pitcher of the Year in 2013, Lively’s 21 shutouts is the program standard. Nobody else is even close.
Other program bests by Lively include 40 victories, 503 strikeouts, 70 complete games and two no-hitters.
Lively is still contributing to the Castleton program. She had more than a little something to do with CU softball coach Eric Ramey’s top recruit coming to Castleton.
Olivia Joy will be a freshman on the CU campus this fall and the Greenfield (Massachusetts) High School graduate throws in the range of 58 to 61 miles per hour.
Lively was Joy’s pitching coach in high school.
“Taylor called me and said that she had someone she thought could pitch in college and who could help us,” Ramey said.
The velocity on Joy’s fastball is plenty good enough at the Division III level providing a pitcher has a repertoire that she can intelligently apply.
“She knows how to pitch,” Ramey said.
Ramey went down to Greenfield to watch Joy pitch. She lost the game 2-1 but Ramey came away impressed.
“Things didn’t go her way that day but she never got frustrated,” Ramey said.
“She has been to several of our camps and knows some of our kids.”
Ramey and his staff were targeting three pitchers — Joy, Missisquoi’s Sarah Harvey and Brattleboro’s Hailey Derosia.
Derosia will be playing basketball, not softball, at Keene State College and Harvey will be pitching on a scholarship at Division II Kutztown State in Pennsylvania.
—
Ramey was running a two-day softball camp this week for 13 players across five high schools — Green Mountain, Fair Haven, Whitehall, Rutland and Otter Valley.
Castleton pitching coach Bill Olney was working at the camp at age 77.
Next week Ramey will have a softball camp on campus for younger players.
—
Poultney will have a full-fledged varsity girls soccer team this fall with the complete schedule of 14 games.
Last year the Blue Devils brought back the sport by playing on the JV level.
All of the games will be Southern Vermont League games except for one game against Granville.
The team will be coached by Burr and Burton Academy and Castleton University graduate Hannah Corkum.
Poultney football coach Dave Capman is expecting a turnout of “somewhere in the 30s” and his team will scrimmage Milton at home.
—
A lot of eyes will be on the Bellows Falls field hockey team this fall. The Terriers come into the season with that incredible 57-game winning streak and it will be interesting to see how much they can add to that number.
Another perfect season is unrealistic. The Terriers suffered heavy graduation losses including leading scorer Abbe Cravinho.
Cravinho had 32 goals last fall.
This season she will be playing for Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts.
