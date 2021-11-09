It will be one of the top Division III women’s soccer tournaments anywhere coming to Manchester’s Applejack Stadium, Sept. 10-11, 2022.
Manchester Town Manager John O’Keefe is making Applejack a soccer destination and the field in that event will include Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (CMS) of Claremont, California, Williams College, Castleton University and MIT.
All four programs boast glistening resumes. CMS was 9-4-3 this season and only an overtime loss to Chapman kept them from the postseason.
Castleton was 9-6-4 and lost to UMass Boston in the Little East Conference semifinals.
Williams struggled through a 6-8-1 season but the program won national championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
MIT is 19-1-1 and begins play in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
“It has to be one of the best soccer tournaments in the country,” O’Keefe said.
“We usually fly someplace every other year, but to my knowledge, this will be the first time we will have made it to the East Coast,” CMS coach Jen Clark said.
There are plenty of members of the California team excited about coming East including Clark,
She was the associate head coach under Chris Chapdelaine at Castleton and played her high school soccer for coach Hank Tenney at Hanover High in New Hampshire. Her father is the legendary Bobby Clark who once coached at Dartmouth.
Another interesting local tie is that Castleton men’s soccer coach John O’Connor was Jen Clark’s club coach.
There’s more: CMS players Taylor Arakaki and Nicole Oberlag lived in O’Keefe’s basement this summer as players for the Vermont Fusion of the Women’s Premier Soccer League. The Fusion’s home was Applejack Stadium.
“They are so excited about going back,” Clark said. “This has been in the works but I didn’t want to say anything to them and get their hopes up until it was done.”
Bryn Kable is another player at the California school with Vermont ties. She lives in Norwich and played her high school soccer across the Connecticut River at Hanover.
“This is a great opportunity for Castleton,” O’Keefe said.
Part of O’Keefe’s mission of making the beautiful Manchester facility a soccer destination is cultivating its reputation as a venue for high school state championship soccer games.
Applejack hosted the Division IV boys and girls state championship games for the second straight year on Saturday and received all positive feedback.
O’Keefe recently sent an email to Vermont Principals’ Association’s Associate Executive Director Bob Johnson expressing a desire to host the boys and girls championship games for two divisions at Applejack Stadium next year.
O’Keefe’s vision is to play a game under the Friday night lights and then complete the weekend with the other title games on Saturday at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Rutland connectionsThe Rutland High School football team came within a game of playing a state championship game on its own field on Saturday but there will still be plenty of Rutland County connections at Alumni Field for State Championship Saturday.
Sandi Sumner, who was an outstanding receiver for Poultney High School, is the offensive coordinator for the CVU team that will meet Essex at 5 p.m. in the Division I game.
Veteran Poultney football coach Dave Capman said Sumner was one of the top receivers for his Blue Devils when Poultney was the scourge of New York State’s Northern Adirondack League.
“He had a way of tipping the ball and then going and getting it. And he was very fast,” Capman said.
Sumner’s son Jack Sumner is a sophomore wide receiver for CVU. He caught two touchdown passes in the semifinal victory over Hartford.
Frank Parisi, a former Rutland High fooball player, is CVU’s line coach and another former Rutland athlete John Stempek is on the CVU staff.
Ryan Canty is the son of former Rutland High athlete and Rutland Post 31 American legion baseball player Joe Canty. Ryan is a senior running back and linebacker.
Rutland High graduate Norm Lozier and Tim Root are on the Essex coaching staff.
Preceding the Division I game will be the Division II game at 11 a.m. and the Division III title game at 2 p.m.
