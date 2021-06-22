KILLINGTON — The town of Killington is known for its skiing, and for good reason with the “Beast of the East” in its backyard, but its golf scene is impressive in its own right.
Green Mountain National Golf Course is playing host to the American Junior Golf Association’s Killington Junior Golf Championship this week.
The AJGA is a nonprofit organization, based out of Georgia, dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf.
This week’s action started on Monday with the qualifying round. The 54-hole tournament opened up on Tuesday and wraps up on Thursday.
This is the 11th year the AJGA has hosted an event in Killington.
“We love Killington,” said Tournament Director Sydney Della Flora. “Killington Ski Resort is one of our sponsors and they’re really helpful with everything and Junior Golf Hub also sponsors us and they’re located in the Northeast.
“We love it up here. The people are great and the course is in great condition.”
Tuesday’s action was greeted with a little bit of rain, but the competition was still strong.
William Ma, from San Diego, California, is the leader on the boys side through one round. Ma shot a 3-under 68 on Tuesday with six birdies. Hingham, Massachusetts’ Matt Williams is second at 2-under and Cranford, New Jersey’s Derek Gutierrez is 1-under.
Three Rutland golfers are competing in the boys tournament. Sebastian Pell had the best first round of the three, shooting 9-over, while Matthew Serafin and Kyle Blanchard also competed.
Canadian golfer Vanessa Borovilos leads the girls tournament at 3-under through 18 holes. Sammamish, Washington’s Wenna Zhang is second at 2-under and Calabasas, California’s Charissa Shang is third at 1-under.
“It’s been very good competitive play so far,” Della Flora said. “The course is in great shape.”
The forecast looks a lot more favorable for the final two days of the tournament.
“The course can really go up from here with better weather. I think it’s going to be nice and sunny the rest of the days,” Della Flora said.
Doing it togetherVermonters know the name Elle Purrier St. Pierre by now and with good reason.
Monday night, at the United State Olympic Trials, she proved the prognosticators correct and clinched her spot at the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 1500-meter run. Her time of 3:58.03 was a meet record and she was the lone runner in the race with a sub-four-minute time.
An early shove in the opening 20 meters wasn’t going to throw her off because Monday was her day. She put that on full display, leading from start to finish and breaking away from the pack in the final stretch of the race.
Her next stop is Tokyo, a long way from the dairy farm for the Richford alum, but a stop she’s sure to cherish.
She’ll get to cherish it with a pair of teammates, from New Balance Boston.
Cory McGee was the women Purrier St. Pierre broke away from on Monday’s homestretch. McGee finished in 4:00.67, second to the Vermont runner.
McGee was a star high school athlete in Mississippi, before a standout All-American career at the University of Florida. Monday’s second-place finish locked up the 29-year old’s first Olympic berth.
The third-place finisher in Monday’s race, and final Olympic clincher, was Heather MacLean and her Olympic dream almost got dashed over the weekend.
In Saturday’s semifinal, she finished 13th, outside of the 12th-place threshold to qualify for Monday’s final. But upon video review, it was evident that she had been bumped and tripped multiple times. After a protest, MacLean was granted a spot in Monday’s final.
In a close battle for third on Monday, she inched out Shannon Osik to qualify for Tokyo. MacLean finished with a time of 4:02.09.
MacLean came to running late, her junior year of high school to be exact.
That’s something I found out when I interviewed her during my sophomore year at UMass Amherst, where MacLean is a fellow member of the Class of 2017 and where she went on to get a Masters degree from in 2019.
It was her uncle that motivated her while at Peabody High School in Massachusetts. Her uncle held many track and field records at Peabody and MacLean wanted to follow that path.
MacLean’s name dots the UMass track and field record books. She was an All-American at the school and now she’s the first Olympian in the history of the UMass women’s track and field program.
“I hope to have a huge impact on the team and how the University views the team,” MacLean told me sitting in the UMass athletics office in 2015, while I was featuring her for my college newspaper the Massachusetts Daily Collegian.
It’s fair to say she did just that.
Purrier St. Pierre, McGee and MacLean shared a hug after Monday’s race. It was a hug filled with equal parts relief and excitement.
Next stop: Tokyo.
VT players in college
On Tuesday, Vermont Baseball Coaches Association Director Bruce Bosley released the VBCA’s annual list of Vermont high school products on NCAA baseball rosters.
Nearly 80 former Vermont standouts are on rosters and a handful of others with state ties are on coaching staffs.
From Rutland, there’s Castleton’s Reece de Castro, Maine-Presque Isle’s Collin Racine and SUNY Canton’s Zach Bates.
A pair of former Division II champions at Fair Haven are on the list with St. Michael’s College’s Andrew Lanthier and Castleton’s Aubrey Ramey.
Otter Valley is represented by Keene State players Josh Beayon, Nate Hudson and Patrick McKeighan.
Springfield has a pair of players with St. Michael’s Brady Clark and New England College’s Dylan Merrow.
There were six Vermont players on Division I rosters with Boston College’s Will Hesslink, Holy Cross’ Jack Ambrosino, Maine’s Leif Bigelow, Merrimack’s Brayden Howrigan, St. Bonaventure’s Elijah Baez and Siena’s Donovan Montgomery.
Hartford alum Jordy Allard will join that group next year, playing post-grad at the University of Richmond.
Wentworth’s Steve Studley, Castleton’s Aaron Smith, Dartmouth’s Cam Curler, Dean’s Billy Manley and Middlebury’s Mike Phelps all have Castleton in the coaching ranks.
Castleton head coach Ted Shipley is an NVU-Lyndon alumnus.
