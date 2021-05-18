You just could not have a better spring on the mound than Hartford High graduate Jordy Allard did for the Babson College baseball team. He was 7-0 with an earned run average of 0.91. He also struck out 55 in 49.2 innings.
Despite Babson’s 13-4 record and its NEWMAC regular season championship, Allard said it is very unlikely that the Beavers will be extended an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament.
That means the next time that he steps on a college mound will be with with Division I Richmond University.
His Division III experience was a rich one. The Beavers were one of the eight teams making it all the way to the Division III World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 2019.
He lost his game in Cedar Rapids but started and went 8.2 innings.
“That was a great experience, probably the best one I have had in baseball, to pitch 8.2 innings in that stadium with my family there was really cool,” Allard said.
College baseball did not start that well for Allard. He began with Southern New Hampshire University, a Division II program.
“I think as a freshman, I had the same talent that I have now but I was just really nervous,” he said. “College baseball kind of hit me in the face.
“My junior year at Babson, I figured it out and calmed myself down.”
When COVID hit and nixed the 2020 season, he worked out fervidly.
Taking his courses at home in Bridgewater online, he did sprints at the family horse farm, lifted weights and went to the Maxfield Sports Complex in White River Junction, shoveling snow off the diamond and pitching.
Tyler Hamilton, another Hartfiord graduate and football player at Bates College, would train with him.
When it came time to return to baseball at Babson this spring, Allard was totally relaxed.
“I had already done all the work and I trusted the work I had done,” he said.
But he was without his best friend. His grandfather passed away last summer.
He was his biggest fan, always seated behind home plate.
“It was a tough time for our family. It was great to be able to pitch and to give them a little bit of joy and peace.
“My grandfather was always sitting behind home plate and now it felt like he was out on the mound with me.”
This summer, Allard will again be pitching for the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s Upper Valley Nighthawks at that same Maxfield Sports Complex where he shoveled snow off the mound.
It is perfect preparation for pitching with the Atlantic-10 Conference’s Richmond Spiders.
“Pitching in the NECBL is no different, if not better, than pitching in the Atlantic 10,” he said.
He will be doing postgraduate work at Richmond and has one year of baseball eligibility remaining.
“Playing Division I baseball has always been a dream of mine,” Allard said.
Baseball fans and moviegoers know that dreams happen in Iowa.
Maybe, in Richmond, too.
NVU-Lyndon recruits
The Fair Haven girls basketball team got a good look at the athleticism of North Country Union’s Riann Fortin in the Division II state championship basketball game at Barre Auditorium a couple of months ago. Fortin was a big piece of North Country’s first state crown in girls basketball.
Now, she will take her talents to Northern Vermont University-Lyndon to play soccer and basketball.
There is also a southern Vermont flavor to NVU-Lyndon’s recruiting class in women’s soccer.
Johannah Parker will be representing Bellows Falls Union High School in NVU’s latest class along with Rachael Temple-McCabe who played for Windsor High.
Parker is an outstanding fullback and has a tremendous vision of the field according to BF coach John Broadley. He lists her strengths as being in set pieces, free kicks around the box and corner kicks.
Glove delay
There was a glove delay in the middle of the first inning of West Rutland’s baseball game at Poultney on Monday.
Westside’s left-handed pitcher Tm Blanchard had only his first baseman’s glove and the umpires, by rule, could not allow hm to pitch with it.
Being left-handed did not make finding a glove easy but one was finally produced and Blanchard worked five innings to earn the victory.
