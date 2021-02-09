Man, Todd Roberts could fill up the basket. He is Fair Haven Union High School’s all-time leading scorer with 1,786 points.
Two different nights in 1996, he struck for 42 points, once against Springfield and the other game against Woodstock.
After graduating from Fair Haven in 1997, he wound up at St. Michael’s College where he scorched the nets just the way he did for the Slaters.
Roberts scored 1,816 points for the Purple Knights. Only Fran Laffin and George Daway scored more.
Scott Allen graduated from Fair Haven four years before Roberts.
They are reunited summers when Roberts helps coach at Allen’s one-day clinic held in the Fair Haven gym. The clinic is named for Mike Roberts, Todd’s father.
Just as Todd Roberts made a name for himself in basketball after leaving Fair Haven, so has Allen.
Only Allen has not make his mark as a player but as a coach.
Allen has won national Coach of the Year honors and national championships as the girls basketball coach at Paul VI, an independent school in Chantilly, Virginia.
Last year, his team boasted a 30-4 record has won a 14 consecutive state titles.
This year, the team was unbeaten going into Tuesday night’s game against St. John’s but being undefeated this season is a little different. Isn’t everything?
Allen’s team is 9-0 and will wrap up its COVID abbreviated 11-game season on Saturday with no championship to play for this time.
He knows his old coach Bob Prenevost back in Fair Haven is dealing with the same things. He also knows it is killing him.
“Bob has the same passion for the game that he had when he coached me back in 1992,” Allen said.
At least the plan in Vermont calls for Prenevost and the Slaters to defend their state championship, something Allen can’t do this season.
Still, Allen is thankful for each game his Panthers got to play.
“Our school has done everything possible, following all of the safety guidelines, to give us a season,” Allen said.
The Panthers were allowed to have one practice a week in October and then two a week in November.
“This was while not knowing if we were even going to have a season,” Allen said.
Each year Allen’s Panthers have a word or a slogan to rally around. This year it was simply: PRIDE.
“We chose Pride because we wanted to take pride in every single second that we had because the next day was always undetermined,” he said.
He pours a great deal of energy into making certain the Paul VI program maintains its lofty status among the best independent school teams in the nation each year.
Yet, he still finds time to keep tabs on what is going on back in Fair Haven. Last week, he watched Prenevost’s team in its intrasquad scrimmage on his computer.
“I wouldn’t think that there is a better backcourt in the state than Kohlby Murray and Sawyer Ramey,” he said of the Slater guards.
There was no summer clinic in 2020 in Fair Haven due to the virus.
“I hope we can have it again this summer. If we are allowed to, we will,” Allen said.
The clinic normally brings former University of Vermont men’s basketball coach Tom Brennan to town to give a presentation.
In one of those small-world scenarios we find so frequently in sports, Tom’s son Brian Brennan was an assistant coach on the St. John’s bench Tuesday night, opposing Allen’s Paul VI squad.
The clinic is a fundraising event each year for Fair Haven, something that delights Allen who never tires of giving back to FHUHS.
GIFFIN WINS MILENot far from Paul VI, former Mill River Union High School distance runner Brogan Giffin attends John Champe High School as a senior.
Over the weekend he competed in the mile and the two-mile events in Virginia Beach. He won the mile in a time of 4:21.66 and placed second in the two-mile by clocking 9:18.9.
Giffin is being recruited by a number of Division I schools and said he is still waiting to hear from two or three of them.
“I should make my decision in another month or month-and-a-half,” he said.
