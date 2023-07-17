Rutland High School's Alumni Field was alive with the sounds of football last week.
Not only was the Southern Vermont All-Star Football Camp conducted there Monday through Friday, but on Saturday the Vermont team that will play New Hampshire in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl on Aug. 5 came to Alumni Field for a practice.
The Shrine camp for Vermont and New Hampshire does not begin until Sunday, July 31 at Castleton so many of the players were not available. Yet, about 20 of the 36 did make it to Rutland.
A bright spot for line coach Mike Empey was that six of his seven position players were there.
"The kids are in pretty good shape, nothing that a couple weeks work on their own can't fix," Empey said.
"The offensive line and backs were able to to pick up concepts well. We were short on QBs.
"There was a great work ethic by all who showed and the coaches are excited to get to camp."
THAT 1ST GAME
Everything must start somewhere and the first Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl was played in 1954 at Nashua's Holman Stadium.
Holman Stadium has a storied history. Brooklyn Dodger greats like Roy Campanella and Don Newcombe played there for the Nashua Dodgers, a Dodgers Class B affiliate.
NFL great Greg Landry got his start in Holman Stadium playing for Nashua High. Landry was the first quarterback selected in the 1968 NFL/AFL draft.
The late Don Berwick, once the Game Chairman for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, always maintained that the reason that Landry never played in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl was that his high school coach Buzz Harvey had a grudge against the Shriners and discouraged Landry from playing in the game.
Ed Lecius of the Nashua Lions Club, working at the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup in Hanover on Saturday, cast doubt on that.
Lecius believes that Landry did not play in the Maple Sugar Bowl because the coaching staff at the University of Massachusetts preferred he not play in the game due to the risk of injury and wanting him in camp with the Minutemen.
Harvey is also an important part of Holman history as he won 12 state football crowns at Nashua High from 1941 through 1968.
That 1954 Maple Sugar Bowl included two Rutland High players — Kenneth White and Philip Knapp.
Wes Doyle wore the Hartford High helmet in that game. Doyle stayed in touch with the annual summer classic for years by serving as a ball boy on the sidelines.
Other Vermont players in the inaugural game were Spaulding's Roland Batchelder, Montpelier's James Barrett, St. Mary's George Berno, Windsor's Bruce Blanchard, Montpelier's John Blanchard, Hartford's Philip Carter, Burlington's Robert Collins, Bellows Falls' Paul Clarey, Lyndon's Carlton Durham, Burlington's Rick Fournier, BFA-St. Albans' Wendell Gilbert, Burlington's Carlton Griffin, Burr and Burton's Thomas Hitchcock, Richard McFarlin, St. Johnsbury, BFA-St. Albans' Richard Morton, Woodstock's James Paul, Springfield's James Ward, Brattleboro's Robert Robert Warwick, Lyndon's Gayland Simpson, Newport's Barry Tibodeau, Spaulding's Robert Waugh and Bellows Falls' Richard Whitcomb.
The first Vermont head coach was BFA-St. Albans' Bob White.
A crowd of 7,500 watched as New Hampshire won 12-7. Griffin's 6-yard run was Vermont's touchdown.
WHITE'S MARK STANDS
Stevens High School's Donnie White's record is still safe. He scored three goals in the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup against Vermont and 43 years later, he is still the only one to have a hat trick in the men's game of the event.
White did all the scoring for New Hampshire in its 3-2 victory in 1980, a game played in Middlebury.
White had a chip on his shoulder as big as the Connecticut River for that game. That is because he was not selected for the team and only received the call to come to camp as an alternate after camp had already started.
Donny's father is Pete White who coached the 1963 Otter Valley Union High School baseball team to a state championship.
Three players have scored three goals in the women's game of the Lions event, both from New Hampshire — Manchester Central's Terry Kozell, Bow's Lori Robinson and, this year, Timberlane's Isabella Keogh.