Castleton University baseball coach Ted Shipley has been making the trip to the Arizona Classic, one of the country’s premier fall showcases in the country, for six or seven years.
It is held each year in Peoria at the home of the Padres/Mariners complex and gives college coaches an opportunity to see high-level high school talent over 11 fields from sunrise until 11 p.m.
It paid off for Shipley in a big way recently. You might have noticed that he has two young players on his roster from Mesa, Arizona and one is pricklier than a cactus for pitchers when he reaches base.
Armando Cardenas has stolen nine bases in 10 attempts for the Spartans this season.
You have to get on base first and Cardenas is doing that, batting .303.
The other Spartan from the Grand Canyon State is Kannon Dush.
“They consider themselves brothers,” Shipley said.
Dush, also from Mesa, is batting .286 for a Castleton team that is off to a 4-1 start in the Little East Conference.
“Armando has three things working for him,” Shipley said. “He is fast, he’s tough and he wants to steal bases.
“David Brandt (a former CU player) was the same way. Some guys have it and some don’t.”
It did not take long for Cardenas to gain Shipley’s attention at the showcase.
“I said, ‘This kid can play the game hard,’” Shipley said of his first impression.
Evan Keegan and Cardenas are the two top hitters on the team for average.
Keegan is sizzling, batting .429 with a team-leading 10 RBIs.
“Evan just competes his butt off. He’s driven,” Shipley said.
Back in Malone, New York, Keegan was outstanding at hockey, football and baseball.
Part of the allure of Castleton was being able to play both football and baseball.
He is a 6-foot-3, 222-pound tight end on the Spartans football roster. “His passion is baseball,” Shipley said.
Another Spartan off to a great start is Fair Haven’s Aubrey Ramey who sports a sparkling 1.38 ERA and 1-0 record this freshman season.
“It’s still early but Aubrey is a smart kid,” Shipley said. “He knows that he has got to stay within himself.
“He knows that he has to have command all of all of his pitches.”
Beayon’s hot batOtter Valley graduate Josh Beayon is leading the Keene State baseball team in hitting. He has banged out nine hits in 25 at-bats for a .360 average and five of his base hits are doubles.
Middlebury Union graduate Gwen Stafford is also having a great start to her softball career at Endicott. The freshman is 2-0 in the circle for the 8-2 Gulls.
Fair Haven’s Andrew Lanthier, another college freshman, leads the St. Michael’s College baseball team in runs scored with five.
Her senior lacrosse season at Stetson University hasn’t gone the way Rutland’s Marina Rotella would have liked. The Hatters are 0-4.
Rotella, though, is the team’s leading scorer far and away with 11 goals.
