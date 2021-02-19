Brattleboro coach Chad Pacheco is putting together his Vermont Shrine football team under conditions no other head coach has dealt with during the long history of the all-star football game against New Hampshire.
“The process has been really fun but also hard,” Pacheco said. “With us not playing traditional football last fall, we are having to fall back on junior films for certain positions and trying to find out every player’s strengths.
“There are a lot of good football players in the state of Vermont and we are doing our due process to make sure we put the best possible team out there.
“One thing is for sure, we want to be a physical team on both sides of the ball. We have to be able to run the ball well, hit big plays over the top and be great tacklers. That part is something we will have to work on a ton with guys not doing it for a year.”
The 7-on-7 touch football game that Vermont was operating under in 2020 means Shrine players will have to adjust to a game they have not played in a long while.
New Hampshire high schools did have a fall season of regular tackle football.
Curiosity will be high when the Vermonters (hopefully) take the field at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium on Aug. 7.
CU recruitingThe latest recruit to commit to the Castleton University football program is Vermont product Jonathan Post, a big defensive lineman.
“I have met him in person. He casts a big shadow,” Castleton coach Tony Volpone said.
Post attended Lamoille Union High School and played for the BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille team two years ago.
His intention was to play at another school but during a gap year he took due to COVID, he changed his mind and has decided to come to Castleton, a school that recruited him originally.
Part of the lure of Castleton for Post is that he has former BFA-Lamoille teammates on the Spartan roster like Pat Rowling and Noah Brock.
The first order of business for Post, Volpone said, is to work on his quickness and ability to get in and out of his stance explosively.
Post fits into Volpone’s plan of adding depth to the interior defensive line, some of which has been necessitated by moving Whitehall’s Andy Genier from the interior to coming off the edge.
Genier showed a lot of promise after transferring from Utica. He had 18 tackles a sack and a pass break-up in his seven games in 2019.
The Spartans begin practicing four days a week on March 15.
Dempsey’s 400th
Matt Dempsey, who is in the Castleton University and Green Mountain College Hall of Fames, reached a milestone this week. Dempsey secured his 400th college coaching victory when his United States Merchant Marine Academy women’s basketball team defeated Yeshiva University.
Ironically, it was the only game the Mariners will play this season. The game was mainly played to honor USMMA’s two seniors.
Dempsey earned 216 of his victories at the helm of the Green Mountain College women’s basketball team and 38 more with the GMC men’s squad.
Highlights of his Vermont years were taking the Eagles to NAIA national tournaments in Nampa, Idaho and Branson, Missouri.
“Then local rivalries against College of St. Joseph and Castleton were also highlights,” Dempsey said.
