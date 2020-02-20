Poultney High’s Ryan Alt is a baseball junkie. Sure, he’s a three-sport athlete for the Blue Devils, but his summer schedule leaves no doubt what his first love is when it comes to athletics.
Alt, used mainly by his grandfather Dan Williams as a pitcher and catcher for the Blue Devils, played 48 games during the summer months with the Lake George Warriors, an under-15 baseball team.
“He played every position for them,” Williams said.
Alt was the lone Vermonter on the Lake George roster.
The schedule will look much different for Blue Devil baseball this spring. West Rutland will have a team again after an absence of a couple of years and they will be on Poultney’s schedule. But so will be teams the Blue Devils are totally unfamiliar with — Stratton Mountain, Rivendell and Sharon Academy.
“We will be putting some miles on this year,” Williams said.
The Devils will also be renewing their Rutland County rivalry with Mill River.
“I’ll bet we haven’t played Mill River in at least six years,” Williams said.
It’s a late start to the baseball campaign this year for the Blue Devils.
“We don’t play our first game until after spring vacation. That’s the latest it has ever been,” Williams said.
He plans to line up several scrimmage to fill the extra time providing the field is ready.
___
There was an unfamiliar face in Castleton University’s Glenbrook Gym on Thursday.
If Castleton men’s basketball coach Paul Culpo had seen the 6-foot-8 guy throwing strikes in his gym he probably would have tried to put a Spartan uniform on him.
He is Noah Murdock and he is in the Kansas City Royals organization.
He was on the CU campus because his girlfriend is Castleton softball graduate assistant Savannah Couch.
Couch played softball for Christopher Newport, a Division III college in Virginia and CU coach Eric Ramey believes she will bring a lot to his squad this year.
Murdock reports for spring training Feb. 27 and Couch heads to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with Ramey’s Spartans on Tuesday for the Fastpitch Dream Spring Classic.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.