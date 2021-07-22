The Castleton University men’s lacrosse team will have a much different look in the spring of 2022, certainly in quantity, and coach Bo McDogall hopes in quality also.
The Spartans weathered a tough 0-12 season in 2021 with a smallish roster impacted by COVID.
That is not the type of season McDougall is accustomed to. During his seven seasons in the North Atlantic Conference, the Spartans either finished first or second.
Then came the move to the Little East. That league is a different animal.
“Not to take anything away from the NAC but we could get away with a lot of mistakes in that league,” McDougall said. “When you have a turnover on a clear in the Little East, those teams are going to capitalize on it.”
Next spring there will be a lot more weapons in the arsenal. The roster will swell from the 22 of last season to 39.
That is because nine players are returning who remained home last season due to COVID.
“They stayed home for different reasons. Some just did not like taking classes online, some were afraid of COVID and others just wanted to be with their families during a tough time,” McDougall said.
“When I talk to recruits, I tell them I just strike last year from the record.”
The signs were there in 2019 that the Spartans were catching up to the Little East. They lost by a goal to UMass Dartmouth and Salem State. They beat Eastern Connecticut in overtime.
Now, he has a promising freshman class of 10 coming to campus along with the nine veterans who took a year off.
There is only one Vermonter among the 10 freshmen, something unusual for most of the Spartans’ new classes.
The lone Vermonet product is BFA-St. Albans’ Andrew Kovall, someone McDougall believes can quickly make an impact.
Another from the new class is Buck Tukey of Gorham, Maine, a player just named to the Portland Press Herald’s All-State Team.
Griffin Weller comes north from Connecticut as another prized freshman.
“He was an all-conference player and brings a high lacrosse IQ,” McDougall said.
McDougall and his assistant coach Jake Rick just finished wrapping up their Nike Lacrosse Camp on the CU campus. It was the eighth year for that camp and the 64 campers was the largest group yet.
The camp is responsible for a number of lacrosse players choosing Castleton over the years.
“It is not designed as a recruiting camp. It’s instructional. But we get tons of guys from the camp,” McDougall said.
Rutland’s Ben Davine and Colin Clark are two of many who played for the Spartans after attending the Nike camp.
“Hartford’s Dawson Nalette is a player on the current team who is an alum of the camp. Tom Grabher of Burr and Burton is yet another former camper who played at Castleton. The list goes on,” McDougall said.
During this week, McDougall and his assistants stayed on campus for the camp so there were plenty of late-night discussions of what the team might do schematically with its expanded roster.
“I think you will see a new system offensively with the defense looking much the same,” McDougall said.
