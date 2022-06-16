Abby Bennett’s last game as the Proctor softball coach might have been as tough of a loss as she ever endured.
Her Phantoms had a 6-0 lead on West Rutland in the late innings and wound up losing 7-6.
Certainly, the fact that the defeat made it her final game compounded the sting.
But as hard to believe as it might be, that might not have been her toughest loss. Maybe it was the one the Phantoms suffered in the quarterfinal round in 2019, an 11-8 upset pinned on Proctor by Black River.
Following the game, Bennett said she was stunned by that loss and never saw it coming.
Two difficult losses, each hard to deal with in their own way. The loss to eventual state champion Westside was tough for Bennett, of course, because it marked the end of her coaching career at Proctor.
The one to Back River was totally unexpected.
But she had many more victories than losses and now she leaves for all the right reasons.
She has missed too many of her own children’s games, she said, and now she wants to watch them play.
She loves softball. It has been an enormous part of Bennett’s life.
She was an outstanding catcher at Elmira College where she once threw out 15 runners in a single season, a program record, and gunned down four Hartwick runners in a game, also a program record.
This year, she had a project — converting talented senior outfielder Maggie McKearin to a catcher for her senior year.
McKearin had an amazing season behind the plate and she was never better than she was in the semifinal game, blocking pitch after pitch in the dirt with runners in scoring position. The number of runs she saved would have been the biggest difference had the Phantoms won.
Bennett, of course, would say that all the credit goes to McKearin.
It does but it can’t hurt having a former standout college backstop behind you as you make the transition.
Bennett graduated from Elmira in 2005. Elmira was also her hometown. She stayed home so that her parents could watch her play.
She married former Rutland High School softball player Lisa Dayton and that is what brought her to Vermont.
Now, they get to watch their own kids play the game.
When that chapter closes, don’t be surprised to see Abby Bennett back in somebody’s dugout, pulling the strings again.
She loves the game too much not to do that.
Oh yeah, and there is still that elusive first state title to chase.
PEYTON’S PLACEIt’s kind of hard to believe that West Rutland’s Peyton Guay just wrapped up her freshman season with Saturday’s state softball championship.
That is because she has been such a prominent part of Westside athletics for two seasons, having been a standout on the varsity level as an eighth grader.
Only three players — sisters Jade and Jazz Huntington from Oxbow and Windsor’s Candice Holliday — have scored 2,000 points in their Vermont high school girls basketball careers.
There’s no guarantee that Guay will join them. Those expectations should not be put on anyone who will enter the sophomore season in the fall. But if she stays healthy, Guay will end up a with a point total a lot closer to 2,000 than 1,000.
YOUNG HORDEThere was not a single senior on that West Rutland state championship softball team and only two juniors.
And the youngest kids are really good. Freshman Camryn Williams in left field and her classmate Aubrey Beaulieu in center, gave batters very little grass to find for base hits. The ground they covered and the jump they got on the ball was amazing.
The Golden Horde bagged state crowns in girls basketball and softball this past school year and they are primed to have a whole lot of fun in 2022-23.
POWER PITCHING
The 13-4 Vermont Lake Monsters’ pitchers have struck out nine or more batters in each of the first 17 games.
The Monsters had their 13-game winning streak halted Tuesday night with a 4-1 loss at Pittsfield but bounced back by beating the Suns 10-8 on Wednesday night.
Since July 1 of the 2021 season, the Lake Monsters are a gaudy 44-10.
ANTHEMS
The Division II, III and IV state championship baseball games at Centennial Field had the national anthem sung by high school students.
Blue Mountain’s Ethan Gilding was part of a trio that belted out the song before the Division IV game, performing it in full catcher’s gear minus the mask.
“I’ve never seen that before,” said the Vermont Baseball Coaches Association’s Bruce Bosley.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
