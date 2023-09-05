“Nothing could be finer than to be in Carolina” as the lyrics of the Carolina in the Morning song go.
That is true for former Mount Anthony Union High School quarterback Tanner Bushee.
Bushee left MAU for what would have been his senior season to play for former Mount Anthony and Burr and Burton Academy graduate Chris Redding.
Bushee has been prolific for Redding’s Berry Academy team in Charlotte during their 2-1 start. He has seven passing touchdowns and has rushed for three other scores. He is completing 68% of his passes and is averaging 87.5 yards per game on the ground.
RAINING GOALS
It was raining goals at Taranovich Field in the girls game of the Jimmy T Showcase over the weekend. Mount St. Joseph Academy’s 8-5 shootout victory over Proctor brought back memories of Vermont’s 8-4 win over New Hampshire in the 1976 men’s game of the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup.
Proctor’s Dave Morgan had a goal and two assists for Vermont in that game.
Not surprisingly, Vermont’s eight goals remains a Lions Cup record.
WAITING ON NESCAC
It has to be tough to be a NESCAC player or coach this time of year. Football is in full swing, you are watching Prime Time’s Colorado team pull off the upset of TCU, Duke stun Clemson and all the 230-plus other NCAA Division III football teams get their seasons underway.
Those in the NESCAC network that include Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin Colby, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan and Williams can only impatiently wait their turn to become part of the football landscape.
All eyes in our little piece of the world will be on Middlebury as the Panthers begin the Doug Mandigo era on Sept. 16 at Amherst.
Well, not all eyes. Many Rutland County folks will be interested in Bowdoin’s season opener at Hamilton.
Slade Postemski is a sophomore wide receiver for Bowdoin and he figures to get get targeted more this season.
Fair Haven’s Evan Reed is a kicker for Hamilton who made good on three of his five field goal attempts last season.
Hartford High graduate Kyle Hamilton had a productive season on the defensive line at Bates last year and he returns for the Bobcats as they play their opener at home against Wesleyan on Sept. 16.
Bob Ritter, who retired as the Middlebury head coach after last season with a record of 112-61, did not have to wait around for the NESCAC season this fall. He attended Vermont State University Castleton’s 25-21 victory over Plymouth State on Saturday in Castleton.
There will be more color on the hillsides by Sept. 16 and our little piece of the college football world will also get a lot more colorful with the tradition rich NESCAC joining the party.