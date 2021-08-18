The Castleton University campus was busier than it has been in months. The other Spartan fall sports team joined the football team for practices on Wednesday. The football team went through a spirited practice at Dave Wolk Stadium in the morning and, on the rugby field beyond the south end zone, coach John O’Connor sent his men’s soccer team through its first practice.
O’Connor has a roster of 29.
“It is the biggest team I have had in 25 years as a soccer coach,” O’Connor said.
That includes a stint at the Division I level with the University of Rhode Island.
“We will have a lot of competition,” O’Connor said.
Castleton football coach Tony Volpone has well over 100 players in the camp which opened on Aug. 11.
“One hundred pennies make a dollar,” Volpone reminded the players.
Translation: The little things add up in the value of a football game.
Volpone’s practice was punctuated with whoops and hollers. There was energy galore.
“We try to keep things up tempo,” he said.
Volpone might have found a long snapper in one of the freshmen.
The Spartans were struggling with that part of the game and Volpone said New Hampshire Shrine team member Kevin McDonough (Concord) stepped up and looked very good.
Thursday, O’Connor will send his soccer players through a fitness test.
That will be the indicator as to how the players followed the summer workouts but O’Connor did say that his guys passed the eyeball test for being in shape on Wednesday.
CU volleyball coach Lindsay Bynon was thrilled with her first practice on Wednesday morning.
“It was awesome. There was super high energy,” Bynon said.
“The new girls are fitting right in with the returning players.”
She has a roster of 16 compared to eight during the COVID season and the 13 in 2019.
Bynon’s team will tune up for the season opener at Plattsburgh State with a scrimmage in Castleton on Aug. 28 involving SUNY Adirondack and Norwich University.
Safe or not safe?
Middlebury Union High football coach Dennis Smith is all about safety for the players.
That is why he questions the restrictions regarding practices during the preseason. He feels those restrictions that are designed with safety in mind are actually making the conditions less safe for the players.
He believes that because of these restrictions that his football players will not be in shape until the third game of the season. That means they are playing games during the hottest time of the season while not being in the kind of shape that they should be in, Smith said.
Get to know SLU
The Castleton and Norwich football teams have games at St. Lawrence University. The Cadets go to SLU on Sept. 11 and the Spartans make their trip on Sept. 25.
The Spartans also might have a scrimmage with St. Lawrence in Castleton but that is still being resolved.
If Castleton does host SLU in a scrimmage, there will be no Green & White Game. If the SLU scrimmage does not happen, there will be a Green & White Game.
Lowell’s payback
New Castleton University field hockey coach Emily Lowell fell in love with the sport as a fourth grader at the camp run by Hartford High School coach Heather Scudder.
Years later, Lowell scored the overtime goal to lift Otter Valley to victory over Scudder’s Hurricanes. That’s one way to show gratitude.
D3’s top 25The d3football.com Top 25 Preseason Poll has been released and there is not a single New England team ranked among the 25 football programs.
The only Division III team receiving receiving any votes was Western New England University.
Brattleboro’s Tyler Millerick is on the WNE roster as a quarterback and South Burlington’s Dustin McGrath as an offensive lineman.
The Eaton Era
Soccer fans at Taranovich Field will be greeted by a new display that lists all of the state championships during Proctor athletic director/boys basketball coach Jake Eaton’s tenure at Proctor High School.
