While Vermont high school football teams were playing a brand of the game called one-hand touch, passing only football this fall, high school football teams in New York State had no fall season at all.
The New York teams will be trying to make up for lost time with a spring season. It all begins the weekend of March 19-20 and runs through the weekend of April 30-May 1.
There will be high school football close by as border schools like Granville and Whitehall kick off their seasons in less than two weeks. Granville opens at Forth Edward/Corinth and the Railroaders make the trip to Cambridge/Salem.
Castleton University head coach Tony Volpone and his staff hope to physically be at many of these New York State games. That is contingent upon COVID protocol allowing the Spartans coaches to do so.
Volpone has already aligned Castleton’s spring football practices to give the coaches the greatest opportunity to get to see the New York State players under live action this spring.
“If we are okayed to do it, we will be in attendance trying to wrap up some players from this recruiting year as well as prospecting for players for 2022,” Volpone said.
Whitehall, Granville and Cambridge-Salem are schools very close to Castleton geographically but Volpone stressed that all of eastern New York State is a very important component of CU’s recruiting scheme.
“Eastern New York has always been a focus for us,” Volpone said.
New York’s spring high school football affords the Castleton coaches a window for recruiting that they have never had and they intend to take as much advantage of it as possible.
Winot on the board
One of the latest names up on the commit board in Volpone’s office is that of St. Johnsbury’s Zebb Winot.
“He is a really strong kid. He played a lot of positions at St. Johnsbury which speaks to his versatility,” Volpone said.
“We are probably looking at him as a defensive end from his body type and some evaluation we have done. He has a lot of strengths.”
CU grid schedule
Volpone said the schedule is not out yet because they are still uncertain about games times. Night games were not part of the 2019 schedule, the last season football was played by the Spartans and the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference.
“We aren’t ruling them out. The players love them but I am not sure they are great for the community. A lot of people like to take their family to a day game,” Volpone said.
Milestone at NVUNorthern Vermont University-Lyndon had a very successful men’s basketball season.
First of all, they had a season. That’s not something everyone was able to accomplish this year.
The Hornets ended the campaign with a three-game winning streak to finish 5-5. They also earned coach Dave Pasiak his 300th career victory in college basketball coaching.
Poultney’s Levi Haviland showed plenty of promise for the coming years. He averaged 5.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, signaling the possibility of him being a bigger piece of Hornet basketball next season.
His cousin Jon Baker (also of Poultney) only joined the team as a freshmen in the second half of the season. Pasiak believes he will also step up.
If Fair Haven’s Cam Coloutti returns to the program next season, there will be plenty of reason for Rutland County fans to follow the Hornets.
