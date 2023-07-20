The Vermont State University-Castleton campus will explode with activity on Aug. 11.
Castleton Director of Camps and Conference Lori Phillips would argue that the campus has been active all summer and she would be correct.
But Aug. 11, the campus and community become a different world. That’s because 115-plus football players come to town to begin preseason camp.
Head coach Tony Volpone, his staff and those players will be on a mission. This is their final year in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference. They have come so close to capturing an ECFC championship since being a member in 2009 but have never snared the prize.
“I’m tired of being a game away,” Volpone said this week.
A key position battle in camp will be at the running back spot. Simon Davis and Lucas Morse are gone and replacing them in the backfield will be a focus of the preseason.
Devin Wollner got carries last year and could be one of the top contenders to have his number frequently called.
“We have seen real flashes from him,” Volpone said.
Joel Davidson from Spring, Texas, could also be in the mix.
The other position battle in camp to watch is for spots on the offensive line where there will be a lot of new pieces.
Mitchell Gunther will be shifted from right tackle to the all-important left tackle slot to replace the graduated Tucker Gaudette, the most decorated offensive lineman to play at Castleton.
Jason Comeau is also in line for more playing time on the O-line.
On defense, it is the line and the secondary that will have some intense competition.
“Michael Morrissey has turned a lot of heads this spring,” Volpone said of the defensive lineman.
Brattleboro’s Jordan Wright was a standout at linebacker and he returns.
Tyler Buxton, a Gatorade Player of the Year when at Middlebury Union High School, could help fill the void at linebacker created by the graduation of Brattleboro’s Kris Carroll.
Buxton and Morrissey both transferred, Morrissey from Central Connecticut and Buxton from Western New England University.
“He had a real good spring,” Volpone said of Buxton.
The veteran Kevin McDonough and isaiah Oufiero are other linebackers coming off outstanding spring performances.
The kicking game is in great hands with Rutland’s Noah Crossman, a player Volpone believes could be the ECFC’s Special Teams Player of the Year.
Incoming freshman Hollis Jones will be getting acclimated early to his Castleton surroundings. The inside linebacker from Bow High School will be in camp starting July 31 with the New Hampshire team in preparation for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl on Aug. 5.
The Spartans bring back a wealth of experience. Nine players on the offensive side of the ball were either starters or saw a lot of playing time. There are eight players on the defensive unit who fit that category.
Brandon Driscoll is another new face who could help an inexperienced defensive secondary. He transferred from UMass-Boston, a school that does not have football.
“We liked him a lot on his high school film” Volpone said of the Greenfield, Massachusetts product.
The campus comes live and Main Street in Castleton gets a little more vibrant on Aug. 11
CAMPS
The Vermont State University-Castleton summer camps are doing well. Wrestling coach Scott Legacy had 200 overnight wrestlers for his camp last week along with 40 commuters.
Legacy’s Spartans finished 18-6 last season against an extremely tough schedule and that is the type of success that wrestlers notice.
Castleton is getting a transfer from Purdue University with Nate Camiscioli.
The Castleton Men’s Basketball Camp for boys entering Grades 4-12 in taking place this week with a record 278 players.
SHRINE ON AIR
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual all-star senior football between Vermont and New Hampshire to be played at Castleton on Aug. 5, will be carried by ESPN Radio in the Upper Valley. The game will be on 94-5-FM, a station in White River Junction, and on 94.3-FM in Claremont, New Hampshire.
Rutland’s Jack Healey and Bob Lipman will be handling the play-by-play.
FM’S IDENTITY
Green Mountain Union High School will make the short trip over to Langdon, New Hampshire on Aug. 21 for a girls soccer scrimmage against Fall Mountain Regional.
How short of a trip? All of 21 miles. Bellows Falls Union High School and Springfield High School are even closer to the New Hampshire school.
FMRHS should do a study on the feasibility of leaving the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association for the Vermont Principals’ Association.
A much more localized schedule would be in place that would foster burgeoning rivalries.
The Wildcats could play Green Mountain, Bellows Falls, Springfield, Leland & Gray, Windsor, Woodstock and Brattleboro while also retaining games with the closest New Hampshire neighbors like Stevens and Monadnock.
Talk about the old Connecticut Valley League always seems to surface during Twin State games and it did again last Saturday at the Lions Soccer Cup Match.
Fans who recall the old CVL, featuring teams from both states, have fond memories of the rivalries and huge crowds.
Sizzling rivalries and big crowds just might be the result that Fall Mountain would reap by becoming a Vermont school in athletics.