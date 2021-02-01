High school sports are cyclical, one class goes and lays the groundwork for the next.
The Springfield girls basketball team is entering its next cycle in 2021.
The Cosmos have plenty of talent to replace from last year’s 11-11 club that fell to eventual co-champion Fair Haven in the Division II quarterfinals.
Gone are leading scorers Gabby Wardwell and Hailey Perham, along with five more quality seniors.
Those who remain are left to define the next stage of Cosmo hoops.
Haley Streeter is one of the holdovers and will be a big piece to Springfield’s success this year.
“She is a leader and a great athlete,” said Cosmos girls coach Pete Peck. “She’s very vocal and a sparkplug for us on both ends.”
Megan Stagner is a junior and has some varsity experience to build upon. Tori Otis is another senior on the club.
“We have a strong sophomore group, but they need some seasoning, so it’s nice to have the veteran combination along with the younger players,” Peck said.
Sephi Steele, Maddie Clark and Melia Findley are all younger players expected to step into roles on varsity.
“Sephi had a nice year last year. Maddie is super athletic and Melia does everything a coach can ask for,” Peck said.
Limited contact practices are well underway and the excitement is high to get going.
“They’re excited to be able to play. Just to be able to play basketball has been good for them,” Peck said. “This year provides a new set of challenges with logistics and health. Some sense of normalcy has been nice. Practices have been great so far.”
Mike Hatt returns as the Springfield boys basketball coach. The Cosmos were 7-14 last winter and fell to U-32 in the Division II playdowns.
Skiing in COVID eraMount Anthony had a great system hosting the opening Nordic ski meet on the Southern Vermont League schedule last Wednesday at Prospect Mountain.
Varsity teams went out in nine different waves, broken down by team and by gender. The Burr and Burton boys were the first ones to go out, followed by the BBA girls. The Rutland boys were next, followed by their lone varsity girl Annabelle Mahar, and that continued until all teams had competed.
There was a 10-minute buffer between waves heading onto the Woodford course.
The same system was used for the junior varsity and middle school races.
“(MAU coach) Rob Short did a great job putting it together,” RHS coach Bill Belmonte said on Wednesday after getting back from the race.
With a skate race at Brattleboro Outing Club on the agenda for this Wednesday, maybe the Colonels will take a nod from what their SVL rivals did to run a smooth operation.
Dartmouth athleticsThe five Dartmouth College varsity athletic teams that were eliminated in July are being immediately reinstated, and the school will begin a comprehensive, external review of the Athletic Department’s policies, practices, and governance model, Dartmouth announced on Friday.
The reinstatement of women’s and men’s swimming and diving, women’s and men’s golf, and men’s lightweight rowing comes after Dartmouth recently learned that elements of the data Athletics used to confirm continued Title IX compliance may not have been complete. Title IX is the federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in programs and activities at universities receiving federal funding.
As part of a resolution of threatened legal action, Dartmouth and members of the women’s golf and women’s swimming and diving teams today entered into a settlement that included the issuance of a joint statement on reinstatement of the teams. The statement also says that Dartmouth will undertake a gender-equity review of its varsity athletics program.
Three reviews will take place. Holland & Knight, a national law firm with expertise in Title IX compliance, will conduct a gender-equity review of varsity athletics.
The Ivy League, of which Dartmouth is a member, will conduct an NCAA compliance review of varsity athletics.
And Dartmouth’s auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers, will conduct a process-and-control review of Dartmouth Athletics to examine administrative systems to make certain appropriate business practices are being followed and effective governance structures are in place.
The findings will be given to Dartmouth College President Philip J. Hanlon and the Dartmouth Board of Trustees Committee on Audit and Oversight. Dartmouth will then publish an action plan based on the reviews’ recommendations and take any necessary steps to ensure Title IX compliance and to address the institution’s goals, priorities, and challenges, said Hanlon.
