Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Game Chairman Kristi Morris believes he will have the coaches for the 2021 annual senior high school all-star football game confirmed by late next week.
The selection process will be different this year in assembling the Vermont Shrine roster.
Normally, there is a committee that eyeballs a good deal of film on the players but this fall’s senior group did not play tackle football. Vermont’s answer to COVID was to play 7-on-7 football which featured no running, no line play and one-hand touch.
“I don’t know how much film there was from 7-on-7,” Morris said.
Rutland coach Mike Norman said his staff filmed every 7-on-7 game but he suspects the Shrine staff might look at a good deal of film from their junior season (2019) for those players nominated for the honor of playing in the game.
“It could be difficult for Vermont. We aren’t going to limit how they select the players,” Morris said.
“I think the hard part this year is going to be picking linemen,” Norman said.
The game will return to Castleton University for the sixth straight season. There was no game in 2020.
That meant that Poultney’s Caden Capman and Fair Haven’s Tyler Buxton never did get to run onto the Castleton’s Dave Wolk Stadium to cheers of their hometown fans the way that their other family members did.
Steve Buxton played in the 1969 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl and his sons Corey (1991) and Kyle (1993) also played in the game. Tyler is Steve’s nephew.
Dave Capman, Caden’s grandfather, played in the 1965 summer classic and Caden’s father Chris wore the gold Poultney helmet in the 1992 game.
Tyler, Caden and their 2020 Shrine teammates didn’t get to play in the game but they will forever have the honor of being selected to the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl just as all of their teammates will.
Now, we rip off the last page of the 2020 calendar and hope for tackle football and a Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl on Aug. 7, 2021.
Rutland vs. BBAThe 2021 high school football schedule is out and Rutland will open up against Essex.
The most attractive game on Rutland’s schedule just might be that elusive game with southern brethren Burr and Burton Academy.
“We have never played Burr and Burton,” Norman said.
Norman’s team was supposed to play the Bulldogs in 2020 in 7-on-7 but the game was canceled when the Manchester school encountered a COVID issue.
Westside hopes highWest Rutland boys basketball coach Jordan Tolar and his players were excited to get back in the gym this week like everyone else.
“The numbers were good and everyone we were expecting to be there was there,” Tolar said. “They were all excited and eager to get back in the gym.”
Tolar was more known for his football exploits as a lineman with the Woodstock Union High and Castleton University football programs.
He played for a high school coach at Woodstock who won 211 games. Tolar takes a page from Jim McLaughlin when it comes to preparation.
“What I got from him is that you get out of what you put into practice when you play the game,” Tolar said. “Obviously in football, you are preparing for six days for a game but I think it applies to basketball as well.”
Tolar has some pieces he believes can bring the Golden Horde success this season.
“We have got a lot of older guys who have been playing together. We’re excited,” Tolar said.
West of Birds-eye Mt.Starting dates are all over the place for high school basketball practices.
Poultney girls basketball coach Todd Hayes was conducting his third practice on Wednesday and Fair Haven hoop coaches Kyle Wilson and Bob Prenevost still have not had a practice. They will start Monday.
What a difference a few miles can make.
Hayes said he has lost a couple of players due to “the whole mask thing.”
Evidently, they have asthma and did not feel they could deal with the facial covering.
The same athletes are teammates in multiple sports at a small school like Poultney and Hayes believes there is carry-over from one season to the other.
“I thought they had a great soccer season and that’s a big deal. They were in a lot of games,” Hayes said.
“They have been real upbeat and having a lot of fun at practice.”
Wilson has seen some of his players shine at the next level. Alexis Quenneville has just finished her outstanding career at Castleton University and Kerigan Disorda is beginning hers in the NVU-Lyndon basketball program as a freshman.
Courtney Brewster, a senior on Wilson’s team this season, will be off to play basketball and compete in track and field at Colby-Sawyer College next year.
“Kerigan has a very high motor and is a great defender,” Wilson said of the guard who was instrumental in the Slaters’ state titles. “She has a high basketball IQ and is very coachable.
“I am hoping Courtney has a great season for us. She is a great leader and her commitment is remarkable.
“She is one of the best defenders I have ever coached for a big. She has got another gear on both sides of the ball.”
Ryleigh Coloutti, who eclipsed the 1,000-point mark as a junior, is Brewster’s classmate. She will also find herself on a college court.
Wilson said there has been significant interest shown in Coloutti at both the Division III and Division II levels.
Back home at KeefeThe Rutland basketball teams are glad to be back in the gym again. It’s been a long time.
It’s been even longer that they have been away from their familiar home decked out in red and white. The Raiders were unable to play in Keefe Gym for the 2019-20 season due to damage to the floor.
Now, they are back at Keefe and it feels good.
“There is a rush of excitement,” Rutland girls basketball coach Nate Bellomo said.
Bellomo’s team went through their third practice on Wednesday.
“We have a good mix of experienced players and younger players,” Bellomo said.
“They are embracing the moment and maximizing everything because who knows what will happen with COVID.
“They want to play sports and they want to be with their buddies.”
