Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. Its men’s basketball team could be called Southern Vermont University-Lyndon. Hornets coach Dave Pasiak is finding southern Vermont to be a rich recruiting ground.
Proctor’s Brennon Crossmon will become teammates with Poultney’s Levi Haviland and Jon Baker on Vail Hill and Brattleboro’s Gregr Fitzgerald will join Crossmon in the incoming freshman class.
If Fair Haven’s Cam Coloutti returns to school in the fall, that would make the southern part of the state’s connection even deeper in Stannard Gymnasium.
Pasiak loves that Crossmon comes from a program that has won a lot. The senior played on a couple of state championship basketball teams with the Phantoms.
Pasiak also believes Crossmon fits into his system of playing fast and shooting open 3s.
The 6-foot-1 shooting guard made his 3-point field goals at Proctor at a 41.1% clip.
“We like that Brennon comes from a place where they have had success and where they understand that it’s about the team,” Pasiak said.
There will be a learning curve and there will be adjustments. One of the big adjustments is always the speed of the game.
Crossmon is coming from a Division IV school so the adjustments can be daunting.
“Some elevate their game and thrive right away,” Pasiak said. “Levi improved tremendously from his freshman year though his sophomore year, He has worked in the offseason to expand his game.
“The next step Levi has to take is on defense. We’re small so he is guarding men bigger than he is. His next step is playing a little better defensively.”
Baker had a serious injury in high school and only joined the NVU program in the spring. He and Haviland are cousins.
“Jon has a lot of potential. He needs to get better physically,” Pasiak said.
Crossmon and Fitzgerald are in a great position as freshman guards, Pasiak said.
“We have three seniors so they are under no pressure to play right away,” he said. “The door is there for them to open for a role after next year.”
NVU-Lyndon will be playing in Westfield State’s tournament and will also be hosting its own tournament that will include Vermont Tech, NVU-Johnson and Bard.
Briggs at CGFair Haven senior Emma Briggs, the state pole vault champion, will be off to the Coast Guard Academy to compete for the Bears in soccer as well as in indoor and outdoor track and field.
Briggs just learned that she cleared the medical waiver that was the last hurdle in her new adventure at the Connecticut school.
Akin leaving FH
Ian Akin will be leaving as coach of the Fair Haven Union High School girls soccer program after a six-year stint.
He will be going to Florida to be with his son Malik along with Mill River boys soccer standout Tyler Corey. They will begin playing for Orlando City, an MLS feeder team, in August.
“I am going to miss it terribly. I really enjoyed my time in Fair Haven but right now my priority is with my son,” Akin said.
Gift for FH field hockey
Nobody might be more elated about the plans for a new middle school in Fair Haven than Fair Haven Union varsity field hockey coach Allison Resnick.
“I was so excited when I heard about that a few weeks ago,” Resnick said.
Any coach who preceded Resnick lamented the difficulty in starting a middle school feeder program in Fair Haven. Each town had its own little school that made it nearly impossible to start any type of program in the sport. Many of the varsity freshmen were picking up a field hockey stick for the first time in their life.
This could change everything.
Resnick is committed to building a solid field hockey program at FHUHS and this could be the piece that has been missing.
Abby Wetmore, who played center forward for Resnick last season at Fair Haven, will be playing college field hockey this fall at Belmont Abbey in North Carolina.
“She showed tremendous improvement during the season,” Resnick said.
“She was so fired up and fought for every ball.
“She rolled her ankle against Otter Valley and I wanted to sit her during the overtime. She said, ‘No coach, play me.’”
ConnectionsWhen West Rutland’s Elizabeth Bailey begins her freshman season with the SUNY Fredonia women’s basketball team this year, she will be playing for head coach Sarah Cartmill.
If that name sounds familiar, it is because her uncle Mark Cartmill was once the head men’s basketball coach at College of St. Joseph in Rutland.
