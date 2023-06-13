One more lap around the Crowley Brothers Memorial Road Race:
Sunday’s Crowley Brothers Memorial Road Race came back after a three-year absence and the return seemed so good. It is a great Rutland tradition that was greatly missed.
Memories were made. Those attending will long remember that 16-year-old twins Alex and Matthew Califano from Craftsbury Academy swept the 5K and 10K honors.
Craftsbury Academy Athletic Director Connor Bean called the twins great athletes and great students upon hearing that they won those races.
They are also part of an amazing run in cross country for Craftsbury Academy. They are back this fall as seniors as the Chargers gun for a fourth consecutive Division III state championship.
Craftsbury edged Montpelier by 2 seconds last fall for the right to represent Vermont at the New England Championships. The Chargers are the only boys cross country team to represent Vermont at the New England Championships twice.
Crowley race director Mike Lannon has an extensive running background that included competing at Lynchburg College in Virginia. He knows what a standout runner looks like and he could tell that the Califano twins were special simply from watching their preparation before the race.
“When I saw them warming up, I said, ‘There is the winner,” Lannon said.
Rutland’s Theresa Haywood, winner of the women’s 10K race, obviously loves the Crowley event. It is a fixture on her race calendar.
Another one of her favorite races is the Goshen Gallop, a 10K and 5K held on challenging trails at the Blueberry Hill Outdoor Center in Goshen.
This year Haywood will have to forego that race for family plans in Wisconsin.
The Goshen Gallop has been around since 1978 and the tradition continues on July 15.
OV, FH FOOTBALL
Otter Valley head football coach Jordan Tolar has been busy assembling his staff. He had to replace three coaches who left.
Tolar said he has two in place and is close to solidifying the third one but the trio still needs to be finalized.
It is pretty common to have a turnover on a high school staff as life interrupts football when it is not a full time position.
Tolar and Fair Haven coach Jim Hill each took seven of their linemen up to St. Johnsbury recently to St. Johnsbury Academy coach Rich Alercio’s camp for offensive linemen.
“Rich has been doing those camps for 23 years and he makes everything easy to understand,” Tolar said. “It was definitely beneficial for us.”
Tolar has a preseason scrimmage in place at Middelbury Union High School that will also involve Hill’s Slaters and CVU.
The Otters’ opener is on Friday night, Aug. 1 at Woodstock where Tolar played his high school football for coach Jim McLaughlin.
That will make the night meaningful for Tolar.
“I appreciate everything he (McLaughlin) did for me,” Tolar said.