Alex Curtis was on fire behind the 3-point line for Greenwich in its late January 83-76 victory over Schuylerville. He poured in a school record 10 3-pointers for the Witches in the New York state boys basketball game that night.
His coach Tyler Herrington appreciated it in only the way another deadly shooter could.
Herrington’s shooting and rebounding were a key part of College of St. Joseph march to the national NAIA Division II Tournament in Branson, Missouri.
Herrington, who played at CSJ from 2006-08, regards the trip to Branson as the highlight of his time in Rutland.
Since CSJ closed its doors after the last school year, former athletic director Cam Curler and men’s basketball coach Jim Graffam were looking for a way to honor Herrington.
Graffam recently mailed him a plaque making him at least an unofficial member of CSJ’s athletic hall of fame.
Herrington scored more than 1,000 points and corralled about 800 rebounds during a career that landed him the Sunrise Conference Player of the Year honor.
He was an outstanding inside-outside player. Like Curtis, he could stick the 3-pointer but he also had silky smooth moves that enabled him to score inside or with the medium jumper.
Graffam recalled Herrington as being the main ingredient in the late rally that enabled the Fighting Saints to overtake Maine-Fort Kent in the Sunrise title game.
Herrington still applies many of Graffam’s methods to his own coaching with the Witches.
“I do a lot of things similar to what coach Graffam did with us. I use some of what he did in games but more in practice. Our practices are real up tempo just as his were,” Herrington said.
“Graffam recruited me (out of Cambridge High in New York) and I thought I could learn a lot from him,” Herrington said.
The Witches went 10-10 in Herrington’s first season.
Graffam was known as a program builder and the architecture that brought him the most fame was the national NAIA power he erected from scratch at Westbrook College in Maine.
Westbrook was bought out by the University of New England and UNE saw fit to induct Graffam in its Hall of Fame.
Now, with the lessons learned in playing for Graffam, Herrington is trying to build something special at Greenwich.
___
Formal high school baseball practices for pitchers and catchers begins Monday, Match 16 with the full teams for baseball and softball reporting the following Monday.
The first day that Vermont high school baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis and track and field teams are allowed to open the regular season is April 6.
___
There have been some notable pitching performances on the college diamond.
Poultney’s Joe Brown has notched 16 strikeouts in just 11.2 innings for Endicott. He is 1-0 in his five appearance for the 4-4 Gulls.
Hartford High graduate Jordy Allard picked up a save for Babson during its three-game series in Texas that saw the Beavers go 2-1 to start the season.
Castleton University’s Garrett Moran is 2-0 and has struck out 14 in 10 innings and teammate Zack Marlow is 1-0 and has punched out 13 batters in just eight innings.
___
It’s hard to choose which statistic is more incredible from Mid-Vermont Christian’s 61-49 victory over top seed West Rutland on Monday night in the Division IV girls semifinal game — MVC’s Hayley Goodwin going 21 of 22 from the foul line or the Quechee school’s total female enrollment being 11.
___
West Rutland’s Jeneé McGee said she wants to play basketball next season at Castleton University and she certainly made her case for being able to do so over the latter fourth of the season. She scored points in bunches in several games including the state championship game where she had 13 of her 20 points in the second quarter.
___
Despite Castleton’s Eastern Collegiate Football Conference gaining a team (Keystone College) next season, the Spartans still have only nine games and four home games.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.