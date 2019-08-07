One of the great stories of the last school year was Castleton University’s march to the Little East Conference regular season championship in field hockey.
It was hard (impossible?) to see that coming when the Spartans got off to a 1-2 start that included a humbling 10-0 loss to national behemoth Middlebury.
That game was played on a day when blistering heat had postponed nearly all area high school games.
But even more heat came from an unrelenting Panther attack.
That was only the third game for new Castleton head coach Christine Kemp.
Despite the lopsided score, Middlebury coach Katharine DeLorenzo was able to see that Kemp was having a positive influence on the Spartans. She said Castleton had chosen the right coach and that it was clear to see the Spartans had a plan.
DeLorenzo was prophetic. The Spartans rebounded to a 15-5 record and went 11-1 in their first season in the highly regarded Little East Conference. They defeated Keene State on the Owls’ home turf to clinch that title.
Kemp’s work was so impressive that Wesleyan came after her.
She went off to Middletown, Connecticut, and nobody could blame her. Jobs in the NESCAC are among the very best in Division III.
Now, Kemp has a rebuilding task in front of her. Wesleyan was 0-10 in the NESCAC last season.
Oh, and guess who Wesleyan meets in the second game of the season? That’s right, Middlebury on Sept. 7 at home.
Kemp gets her opportunity for revenge.
If she loses? There is no need for the Cardinals to throw the season away. There are plenty of people at Castleton who will tell you that.
Kemp’s successor at Castleton, Charlotte MacDonald, has a tough act to follow and the road will start on Aug. 30 at Union.
Oh, yeah, then she and the Spartans will have to go into the fire. They make the short trip up Route 30 to take on defending national champion Middlebury on Sept. 4.
Last year about this time, when the Little East Conference preseason field hockey poll was unveiled, Castleton was picked to finish 11th in the 13-team league.
This season, you can be certain the Spartans will be picked a bit higher. The new kid on the block has earned respect.
___
Castleton baseball did not have quite the run the school’s field hockey team did, but the Spartans were competitive in the Little East, a league considered to be one of the best Division III baseball leagues in the country.
Castleton went 17-21 and 7-9 in the LEC to squeeze into the league’s postseason tournament.
Castleton baseball coach Ted Shipley’s recruiting yield includes two of the best players from the Brattleboro Post 5 American Legion team that won the state title and is now in Massachusetts competing at the Northeast Regional. Power hitter Dan Petrie and Adam Newton, the ace of the Post 5 pitching staff, will be in Castleton green next season.
Shipley said Petrie took a gap year after high school and spent it in the logging business.
That helps explain the power that was behind some of those tape-measure home runs he hit for Post 5 this summer.
___
When Springfield travels to Woodstock on Oct. 11 for a Division III football game, you can call it the Longhorn Bowl.
Woodstock head coach Ramsey Worrell is one of the biggest University of Texas football fans you will find in Vermont, and has been known to travel to Austin for the Orange & White spring game.
Former Springfield athlete Cody Hatt is on Shaka Smart’s Texas men’s basketball staff, where his title is Director of Operations.
___
Clarification: The 12 state championships won by the Mount St. Joseph football program were the 12 state titles recognized by the Vermont Principals’ Association. Vermont did not begin settling the state championship on the field until 1970.
If you count the titles prior to the state championship game era, the Mounties have 16 state crowns in football.
___
The University of Vermont women’s soccer team added some more local flavor on Wednesday. It was announced that Montpelier’s Cricket Basa will be transferring from Holy Cross to Vermont.
That will give southern Vermont fans a convenient way to see three in-state players when Vermont holds a scrimmage at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium on Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. against Boston College. Ella Bankert, who played at Mill River Union and Kimball Union Academy, and CVU graduate Natalie Durieux are also on the Vermont team.
Basa, a 5-foot-11 forward, scored 30 goals for Montpelier as a sophomore before being slowed by an injury.
Playing for Holy Cross last year, Basa earned a spot on the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll.
Castleton fans get a chance to get a live preview of their soccer teams at Applejack Stadium on Aug. 25. The Spartan women have a scrimmage against Skidmore at 11 a.m. and then the CU men’s team takes the field for a scrimmage against MCLA at 1 p.m.
