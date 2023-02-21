Spring football at Castleton will run from April 11 through May 3 as the Spartans prepare for their final season in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference.
The recruits are also committing and here is a look at latest wave of them with comments by CU head coach Tony Volpone:
— Nick Crum is a safety from just over the border in Granville, New York. Volpone sees him as someone who “plays above his size.”
He is also a wrestler which is to Volpone’s liking because he knows about leverage and taking people to the ground.
— Josh Cormier is an inside linebacker from Leominster, one of the great programs in Massachusetts. He does everything well from the linebacker spot.
— Ryan Freund of North Shore High School in New York brings with him a lot of versatility. He played many positions on both sides of the ball in high school.
“I think he fits best for us in the defensive secondary,” Volpone said.
— Hollis Jones is an inside linebacker from Bow High School in New Hampshire.
“He is somebody we have been recruiting for about a year. He fits Castleton well. He is a dynamic player who blitzes very well and can close very well.”
— Trey Terricciano is a defensive end from Division I state champion CVU who comes from a Castleton family. Both parents are Castleton graduates.
“He has a natural build with height and long arms and he knows how to get to the passer.
“He is someone we think can develop into a special player.”
— Sidiki Sylla is a defensive tackle from the Burlington/South Burlington program.
“He can anchor for us in the middle and he runs well for his size,” Volpone said.
— Christian Keeling is a running back from West Bridgewater, Massachusetts.
Volpone views him as a back who brings a dimension to the run game that the Spartans have not had in a while.
“He can get outside to the edge quickly and is a slasher,” Volpone said.
He also can be a target in the passing game.
IT’S SPRING
It might be hard to believe given the weather forecast, but there is an outdoor event scheduled for Saturday on the Castleton campus.
Coach Jamie Blake’s women’s lacrosse team is slated to play the University of New England at Dave Wolk Stadium at 1 p.m.
Rutland’s Elise Magro, the newest member of the 1,000-point club for the Castleton University women’s basketball program, is on the CU women’s lacrosse roster for this season.
Sunday, Bo McDougall’s men’s lacrosse team opens the season in West Hartford, Connecticut against the University of St. Joseph’s-Connecticut at 2 p.m.
