The Castleton University basketball teams are practicing after starting the preseason practices in pods.
Pods have become a thing via COVID protocol and even now that the men’s team is back to full team practices, men’s basketball coach Paul Culpo said there are still important pieces missing.
He hopes to have everyone in the gym after the holidays as they begin getting ready for a mid-January season opener.
How realistic is that?
“The kids are 100 percent excited and expecting to play in January. I am very hopeful. I have no reason not to be,” Culpo said.
He also loves what he has seen of his team so far as the Spartans try to climb the ladder after living on the lower rung of the Little East Conference. They were 3-13 in the LEC last season and 4-21.
“I love our new kids. I love the size and competitiveness of our high school kids. I haven’t had that in a while,” Culpo said.
There are no Vermonters in the new class.
The Castleton women’s team, coming off a 16-11 season, is still practicing in pods but getting ready to hold full-team sessions.
“We got set back a little because some of our players traveled to red states and had to quarantine,” CU women’s coach Tim Barrett said.
He has only one Vermonter among the new class on the team, Bellows Falls 1,000-point scorer Taylor Goodell.
“We have seen some good things from her,” Barrett said.
Barrett said there is a schedule being put together by the Little East that has not been released. It has the first game on Jan. 16.
Like Culpo, Barrett said he is hopeful of a season.
“We expect to have a season second semester and we are practicing to prepare for that,” Barrett said.
“It is refreshing for our players to be back on the court and competing.”
Barrett should get some help in the post out of the freshman class. Grace Turner is a 6-footer who pulled down over 700 career rebounds for Jackson High School in Wyoming.
___
Keene State women’s basketball coach Keith Boucher has his own freshman post player he expects to be pretty good: Rutland High graduate Rylee Burgess.
“I have been very pleased with her,” Boucher said. “She has a high basketball IQ. She is a quick study. She ‘s strong, able to finish with both hands. I think she is going to help us inside and those players are hard to find now. Nobody wants to play down on the block.
“She is also doing very well in the classroom.”
Boucher does not sound quite as confident as Barrett when assessing whether or not there will be a season.
“It depends on what day it is. Some days, I think we are going to be playing and other days I don’t know,” Boucher said.
___
If you are looking for a dark horse in the boys soccer tournament, there’s one lurking right here in Rutland in Division IV.
Mount St. Joseph isn’t likely to be highly regarded by the D-IV fraternity. They are 1-5 at the time.
They have given up as many as eight goals in a game.
But that was late September when Rod Stewart should have been back at school. The Mounties have grown tremendously since.
They have added some players including Andre Prunty, the outstanding guard on the basketball team.
He scored two goals in the Mounties’ victory.
Peter Carlson is an athletic goalkeeper who can keep them in games against the best teams.
He also gives the Academy a dangerous offensive weapon with his booming punts.
The Mounties will be on the road and playing a quality team in the first playoff game. But they are capable of shaking up the bracket.
___
It is easy to get caught up in the passing and receiving numbers in this 7-on-7, pass-only football game.
But equally important is the secondary where guys are tested on every play.
Brattleboro’s Aaron Petrie had one of the best games in the defensive backfield this season when he had three interceptions totaling 89 yards of return yardage this past weekend. He took one of those picks 65 yards for a score. He also had two pass break-ups in the victory over Bellows Falls.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.