The high school state softball championship games will be held on June 11-12 at Castleton University.
There had been rumors swirling that Castleton would not be interested in hosting this year because officials did not want people outside the campus community on their campus during COVID.
Castleton Athletic Director Deanna Tyson said that had been true while students were on campus and living in dorms but graduation is Saturday.
“We held off until making a decision but we are hosting on June 11-12,” Tyson said.
Rotella records
Rutland’s Marina Rotella is one of the most decorated women’s lacrosse players at Division I Stetson University.
The senior has a program record 92 career goals to go along with 23 assists. Her 2.19 goals per game is also a Stetrson record.
Senior odysseyHow is this for a parents’ college sports weekend: T.J. and Traci Sabotka drove from Rutland to Lancaster, Pennsylvania last weekend to watch their daughter Alyssa’s NCAA tournament lacrosse game, a 15-9 victory over Catholic University in which Alyssa scored two goals.
They stayed overnight and drove to Rochester, New York the next day for Alyssa’s graduation.
St. John Fisher squares off with William Smith in Waterville, Maine at 11 a.m.
Their other senior Kendra Sabotka scored her 100th career high school goal on Thursday for Rutland at Mount Mansfield.
Milestones meaning more
Milestones like Sabotka’s 100th goal, Ryleigh Coloutti becoming Fair Haven’s all-time leading scorer in girls basketball and Proctor’s Conner McKearin reaching the 1,000-point plateau in boys basketball, mean a little more now due to shortened and/or canceled seasons.
Beayon top Owl
Keene State’s baseball season is over and Otter Valley graduate Josh Beayon finished as the Owls’ top hitter with a .306 average. Eight of his 19 base hits were doubles.
Rivals and teammates
Mount Anthony and Essex are perennial softball powers and met in the Division I state championship game three straight years, 2016 through 2018.
Those programs have also produced the top two hitters on the Castleton University softball team this season.
Essex’s Makenna Thorne is hitting .382 with seven doubles among her 26 base hits. Mount Anthony’s Jamie Boyle is batting .367 with two home runs, six doubles and a triple.
Currier’s team rollingBill Currier, a 1984 University of Vermont graduate, was the coach of the UVM baseball team in 2009 when the school dropped the sport.
He had a 486-491 record with the Catamounts and then, just like that, his days of coaching at UVM were over.
UVM never did bring baseball back but Currier is having the time of his life this spring. His Fairfield University team just wrapped up its regular season at 32-1.
The Stags will begin play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s postseason tournament on May 27.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
