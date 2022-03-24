Castleton University softball catcher Jamie Boyle has made memories playing on Spartan Field over the last few seasons wearing the Spartan green.
They added to memories she already had made on that field, playing for Mount Anthony Union High School.
Boyle was a key member of MAU's 2017 Division I state championship team, the third state title in four years for the Patriots.
Boyle was a junior at the time, but from her crouch behind the plate she had a perfect view of the slick-fielding shortstop for MAU, Cat Worthington.
Worthington was just starting to build her legacy for the Patriots and eventually reached 100 career hits, doing so emphatically with a double against Hartford.
Fast forward nearly five years from that state championship day at Castleton and both are playing key roles on college rosters.
Boyle is a senior for the Spartans, batting .550 with a team-high 10 runs batted in through seven games. Worthington is a junior shortstop at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a home run and five steals to her name in 14 games this year.
Now, for the first time in their collegiate careers, they'll be opponents.
Castleton and RPI are set to play a doubleheader on Saturday. The games were originally scheduled to be played in Castleton, but were moved to RPI due to the forecast.
"RPI has been playing this week, so we've kept tabs on them," said Spartans coach Eric Ramey. "It will be fun for Jamie. We know a lot about Cat from her high school days."
It won't be the only time Boyle gets a reunion of sorts on the softball diamond.
Boyle will get the chance to reunite with another high school teammate and fellow 2017 state champion in a few weeks. Her great friend and MAU batterymate Taylor Dicranian is a pitcher for the Sage softball team that makes its way to Castleton for a double dip on April 21.
"We've been trying to make it work out for the last few years," Ramey said.
Dicranian even helped out with the Spartan softball players selling tickets at last year's high school softball championships.
Dicranian and Boyle created a historic battery for MAU, but for the first time in their college careers, they'll line up on different foul lines.
Thursday, April 21 will be a fun day at Spartan Field.
When that day rolls around, Castleton will be in the heat of a busy stretch that takes them through the end of the season.
It will be refreshing to have constant competition because they haven't had that this last month.
The Spartans came out of the gate firing, going 6-1 in their annual trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to kick off the season in February.
"We were really pleased with our pitching down there. We were throwing a lot of strikes," said Castleton coach Eric Ramey. "Some of younger players gave us a lot of quality innings in the field and at the plate."
The good vibes were rolling, but they knew what was ahead, a long wait until their next game.
Nearly a month in between games isn't ideal, but it's something Castleton is used to this time of year.
"The kids know the drill. They're very responsible and they keep busy," Ramey said. "It helps that they are a veteran group, so they're used to it."
Ramey and his staff didn't want practices during this long layoff to be monotonous.
"We try to mix things up and adjust practices," Ramey said.
The Spartans won't get as much a chance to breathe the rest of the way. The games will be coming fast and furious from this weekend on.
Wood at Norwich
The Norwich University softball team's layoff has been as long as rival Castleton, but the Cadets will be taking the diamond for the first time in more than two weeks on Saturday.
Norwich will be at Mitchell College for an afternoon doubleheader opening up at noon.
The Cadets are 3-3 and boast five Vermonters. One of those athletes is Proctor's Sydney Wood, who played a crucial role in the Phantoms advancing to the Division IV state championship game last spring.
Wood, a freshman catcher, has appeared in three games, going 3-for-6 with three walks and a run scored.
Lanthier shining
Fair Haven Union High School alumnus Andrew Lanthier has carved out quite the role for himself with the Saint Michael's College baseball team as the team's regular leadoff hitter and center fielder.
Out of players that have played most of the Purple Knights' games, Lanthier ranks second on the team with a batting average of .375. He has a team-high nine runs scored and nine walks, along with 12 hits, good for second for SMC.
His work hasn't gone unnoticed.
Lanthier earned a spot on the Northeast 10 Weekly Honor Roll on Monday. He batted .429 with a .476 slugging percentage and .600 on-base percentage in six games out of the leadoff spot last week. He was 9-for-21 with six runs, one double, eight walks, one hit-by-pitch and two stolen bases while striking out only once in 30 plate appearances.
SMC has four games against Le Moyne College this weekend in Syracuse, New York.
