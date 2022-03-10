CJ Childs will be spending a lot of time at Castleton University this summer. Wearing the helmet of the Lebanon High Raiders, he will be on the New Hampshire team playing against Vermont in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual high school all-star football game played at Castleton’s Dave Wolk Stadium on Aug. 6.
Following the game, he will have very little time back home in Lebanon. It will be right back to the Castleton campus where Childs will be a freshman strong safety for the Spartans.
Childs will be sharing the Shrine camp with his father Chris Childs, his coach at Lebanon and the New Hampshire head Shrine coach.
Childs was a running back/linebacker for the Raiders but CU coach Tony Volpone is making the move with him to strong safety, a position that better fits his dimensions on the college level.
“He played middle linebacker (at Lebanon) which is the heart of the defense,” Volpone said.
Volpone saw characteristics on film that is frequently associated with being a coach’s son — mainly a high football IQ.
Childs is one of several in the latest wave of recruits to be released by the Castleton staff.
Bobby Graustein is another. Graustein played at Kennett High School in North Conway, New Hampshire before elevating his game at Bridgton Academy. He is a defensive end.
“He has a long reach, a great build for the position,” Volpone said.
David Truax played for Colonie High School in New York State.
He was a lineman but is undersized at that position for the next level. Volpone is shifting him to fullback.
“He plays really hard,” Volpone said.
The other in this recent group of recruits is Drew Conant, an inside linebacker from Greenfield High School in Massachusetts.
He made an impression on film with how well he can get off blocks.
MT. ABE EXCITEMENTMount Abraham is still basking in the glow of its Division III state championship in girls basketball but the folks in Bristol have something else to be proud of.
Mount Abe graduate Emma Carter wrapped up her senior season as Franklin Pierce University’s leading scorer. She averaged 17.6 points per game and pulled down down 5.1 rebounds a contest.
WARDWELL BACKSpringfield High graduate Gabby Wardwell took the first semester off from Northern-Vermont University-Johnson but returned for the second semester and nearly averaged a double-double for the women’s basketball team. She averaged 9.5 points along with 10.7 rebounds per game over her 10 contests.
Coach Greg Eckman liked the way his 6-foot-1 center rebounded and ran the floor.
He really loves that she has three more years of basketball eligibility.
“She can be a force down below,” Eckman said. “And she likes to run when she can get out in front of people.”
NVU-Johnson and NVU-Lyndon have more company in the North Atlantic Conference after the league’s recent expansion that saw Morrisville State and Lesley joining the league. That gives the NAC 14 teams.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.