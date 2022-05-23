One thing that became apparent to Castleton University football coach Tony Volpone and his his staff as the spring season unfolded, the Spartans needed more depth on the defensive line before traveling to Plymouth State for the season opener on Sept. 3 at noon.
Enter, Earl McKinney, a defensive tackle from Rockville High School in Connecticut.
"He should help us with that," Volpone said.
The Spartans first landed Rockville High's Ashton Szrejna and Volpone said the fact that the two were teammates helped the staff to bring McKinney into the fold.
Another in the latest wave of incoming freshmen will be defensive back Xavier Cruz who is coming from Pleasantville High School in New Jersey.
"He gives us a lot of help in the defensive backfield where we didn't have enough numbers," Volpone said.
Dominic Vinci will be getting a good look at wide receiver when camp opens in August He is an interesting story because he is a transfer from St. Thomas Aquinas College which plays Sprint Football.
Sprint plays under NCAA rules but the game looks a lot different as you won't see the really big guys that you normally are accustomed to watching in the trenches. There is a weight limit.
Devaughn Miller is yet another defensive lineman in this batch of recruits.
"He is very explosive," Volpone said, feeling that Miller will be a good fit for the 3-4 Defense with his ability to play with his hand up or hand down.
Miller played at Schenectady High School.
Jacob Calabro comes to camp as a tight end from Manchester Memorial in New Hampshire.
He was also an outside linebacker for the Crusaders. Volpone and the staff went back and forth as to which side of the ball they wanted Calabro on.
"We said, 'Let's ask Jake where he wants to play and Jake said he had a preference for tight end," Volpone said.
"He has very good hands and an ability to get open."
PARENT ON FIRE
Ian Parent, the CVU left-hander, who had the Vermont Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year accolade on his resume when he went to Endicott College, is living up to the billing.
He pitched a complete game victory over Cortland state over the weekend to help the Gulls into an NCAA Division III Super Regional this weekend.
He was named to the All-Tournament Team for the Regional.
Parent takes a 3-0 record into the Super Regional for the 40-8 Gulls.
The Super Regional is slated for Friday and Saturday.
