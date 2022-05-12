Castleton University head football coach Tony Volpone called his cousin Kevin Bourgoin, a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers coaching staff, in an effort to market defensive lineman Chris Rice.
Bourgoin told Volpone that he thought Rice might be a better fit for the NFL than the CFL due to the differences in the game.
Bourgoin was prophetic. We now know that the Tennessee Titans have invited Rice to a mini-camp tryout.
Volpone said he received calls from several NFL teams including the Chargers, Giants, Cardinals and Texans.
“The Titans scout was by far the most excited about Chris,” Volpone said. “He really wanted to get him into camp and give him a chance.”
The latest wave of Castleton University football recruits includes a Vermonter. Mount Anthony Union’s Austin Grogan will be coming to camp as a wide receiver.
“He has versatility and athleticism,” Volpone said.
Volpone and Grogan talked about the possibility of playing on the defensive side of the ball and Volpone said Grogan was open to the idea during the recruiting process.
That has yet to be decided but right now he will come into camp as a wide receiver.
The other three recruits in this group are Mason Biello, a kicker from Mount Blue High School in Maine; Aiden Ellman, an outside linebacker from Colonie Central in New York and Brady Reed, a defensive end from Scarborough High School in Maine.
Biello is strictly a kicker/punter who is being brought into the program to give kicker Noah Crossman some competition and also to give some promise to that specialized position for the future.
It is noteworthy that Biello and Reed are two of six Mainers in the new recruiting class.
“I vacation in Maine and recruit in Maine and it looks like it is paying off,” said Volpone who wants to establish relationships in that state.
Ellman is one of the outside linebackers who can cover the field.
“He runs well and has a high motor,” Volpone said. “Our job is to channel that.”
LORD, TIDE ROLLINGGet the popcorn, your beverage of choice and prop your feet up on Sunday at 6 p.m. and get ready for the NCAA Selection Show for Division I softball on ESPN2.
There are plenty of people around Rutland County who will be doing exactly that. Alabama’s Jenna Lord still has plenty of family in the area and they will be watching the unveiling of the brackets on Sunday with considerable interest.
Lord, a freshman, has had an impact on the Crimson Tide’s season which had them with a 41-10 record entering Thursday’s SEC Tournament game against Missouri in Gainesville, Florida.
Lord is batting .266. She has produced two home runs and five doubles among her 21 base hits.
The NCAA Regionals take play May 19-22.
The postseason is a special time for all college athletes and Middlebury Union High graduate Bode Rubright and his Lake Forest College teammates had quite a run in men’s lacrosse this spring.
The Foresters defeated Cornell College in the Midwest Lacrosse Conference Tournament before losing a heart breaker, 11-10 to Dubuque in overtime.
Rubright had 22 goals in 13 games, second best on the team.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
