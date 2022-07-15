Gavin Donaldson won a ton of men's college soccer games. His 402 victories put him on a pretty elite list of coaches. Most of those victories came during his 31 years at West Virginia Wesleyan University.
Sadly, Donaldson died earlier this year at the age 62 of brain cancer. He died only days before he was to be inducted into the West Virginia Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
He got his lifelong love of soccer at Otter Valley where he also played baseball. He was a member of the 1976 Otter Valley state championship baseball team.
He credited Otter Valley coaches Chuck Memoe, David Gale and Bruce Gee as the role models most responsible for him choosing to go into the coaching profession.
His 1994 West Virginia Wesleyan team won the NAIA national championship and he was named National Coach of the Year.
His love of Otter Valley showed through in 2014 when he had West Virginia Wesleyan's soccer game against Charleston University switched from Saturday to Sunday so that he could fly to Vermont to attend the Otter Valley Hall of Fame ceremony as a member of the 1976 baseball team that was being inducted.
His 31 years at West Virginia Wesleyan included the national title, five NCAA tournament appearances and seven conference Coach of the Year awards.
Not a lot of people know that he was in the pool of candidates at Castleton University when present coach John O'Connor was hired.
He carved out a coaching legacy that will be matched by very few and the road began back at Otter Valley Union High School.
CHIP OFF CANTY BLOCK
The Rutland Post 31 baseball program is a proud one with an illustrious history. Nobody in the state has won more state championships than Post 31 with 15 titles. Barre Post 10 is next with a dozen.
The next one truly will be a Sweet Sixteen because the drought has been a long one. Post 31 won back-to-back state titles titles in 1996 and 1997 and is still looking for that next one.
Things are looking up. There is plenty of talent returning in 2023 from the current team and the Little League teams in the city are beginning to turn heads.
Joe Canty was part of those glory years. He played on coach Bill Flory's 1974 Post 31 club that won the state crown.
Canty led the Post 31 team in hitting three straight seasons and led Rutland High in batting another year.
He went on to play a season at Jacksonville University.
But that's all yesterday's enchiladas to Canty.
As fun as those Post 31 days were, he was having even more fun following his son Ryan Canty around for his football, hockey and baseball game at CVU.
Joe Canty's sports experience as a parent is far from over. Ryan is headed to St. Michael's College to play baseball.
St. Michael's coach Jim Neidlinger has talked about using Canty as a middle reliever or corner infielder.
Ryan Canty and the Bulldog travel team that he plays on have had one fantastic summer. They went 5-0 in a tournament in Maine with four shutouts. Canty gave up two runs in his game, both unearned.
Then, the Bulldogs went 8-1 in a tournament in Massachusetts where he pitched a shutout. Six of those eight victories were shutouts.
Canty batted .290 and was 2-0 on the mound with 19 strikeouts, pitching a two-hitter and four-hitter.
Shades of 1974, Rutland Post 31 style.
The Canty lineage is impressive. Joe's father Joseph Patrick Canty lettered in all the sports all four years at Rutland High. He was a member of the Rutland football team that went 10-0 in 1928 while only having three points scored against them all season.
Ryan's uncle Mike Canty is in the Castleton University Athletic Hall of Fame for his career in cross country and track and field.
Ryan will be playing for Vermont in the Shrine Maple Bowl, the annual high all-star football game, against New Hampshire on Aug. 6 at Castleton University.
CAPTAIN OUFIERO
Isaiah Oufiero, who will be reporting to Castleton University's preseason football camp next month as a freshman, is the East captain in Maine's Lobster Bowl, the state's high school senior all-star football game.
NORWICH OPENER
Norwich University will open its football season on Sept. 3 at Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island.
But when the Cadets meet Salve Regina in 2023, it will be a conference game.
Salve is leaving the Commonwealth Coast Conference for the NEWMAC. The Seahawks were officially accepted into the NEWMAC on July 1 and will begin competing in their new conference in 2023.
The Cadets' home opener is Sept. 10 against St. Lawrence.
WENER TRANSFERS
Justin Wener scored 1,430 points playing basketball for West Rutland before graduating in 1992.
That made him the school's all-time leading scorer until 2008 graduate Greg Hughes broke that mark and finished with 1,655 points.
Wener's daughter Gabrielle inherited his scoring touch, pouring in more than 1,000 points for Messalonskee High School in Maine.
Gabrielle played last season at Monmouth University in New Jersey but has transferred to McNeese State in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
There is another Maine-McNeese connection: Rutland High graduate Jake Eaton completed a touchdown pass in the third quarter to help lift Maine to a 14-10 playoff victory over McNeese for Maine's first football playoff victory.
FAR FROM HOME
Mount Anthony graduate Jack Ware is a freshman running back at Mount Marty University in South Dakota. He is the lone New Englander on the team.
Mount Anthony's Caleb Hay was a freshman baseball pitcher for Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois.
Knox is where former Green Mountain College coach Ben Davis is the men's basketball coach.
