Josh Beayon, Nate Hudson and Patrick McKeighan grew up loving baseball and have been around winning baseball. While in the Otter Valley program, the Otters went to the state final in 2019 and won the state championship in 2017.
The trio also played for the Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball team.
Now, they are beginning the next chapter as members of the Keene State baseball team.
They will have a homecoming of sorts on April 2 when the Owls visit Castleton University for a doubleheader.
It would be great if family, friends and fans of Otter Valley and Post 31 baseball could come out and see Hudson, Beayon and McKeighan that day.
Maybe they will. Or maybe they will not be able to. Stay tuned.
“We are working on that as we are finalizing our spring sports. I would think we will be making a decision on that in the next couple of weeks,” Little East Conference Commissioner Pamela Samuelson said on Friday.
LEC Associate Commissioner Darryl Konicki said the matter of fans has been a topic of the league’s athletic directors and presidents.
Castleton University Athletic Director Deanna Tyson said she doubts there will be fans allowed at CU because of the state guidelines. They would have to change for fans to be allowed on campus.
Tyson said there is only one school in the conference pushing to have fans.
The big obstacle on the college level is that fans would be arriving from multiple states, she said.
The Castleton baseball team will tune up for the Little East Conference season with a single game at Skidmore College at 4 p.m on March 24. The Spartans open their Little East season on March 26 at Western Connecticut and host Western Connecticut in a doubleheader the following day.
CU softball
Castleton softball coach Eric Ramey can’t wait for those 50-degree days that are in next week’s forecast so that he can get a look at his new players outdoors.
“We know what we have in our returning players,” Ramey said.
New players like Proctor’s Allie Almond and Green Mountain Union’s Maddie Wilson need to be outdoors so they can adjust to the speed of the college game, he said.
“It is a learning curve from Vermont high school softball to college softball,” Ramey said.
“We are confident in both of them. They have an outstanding work ethic.”
Almond is making the transition from a high school outfielder to a college infielder so getting outdoors will accelerate her progress in areas like coverages.
The other complication that comes from COVID protocol with indoor practices is time constraints. The players have to practice in pods so their time each day in limited to about an hour.
Next week’s weather forecast for the area calls for a high of 57 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.
Rotella in action
Rutland High graduate Marina Rotella and her Stetson University women’s lacrosse teammates have a tough one on Saturday. They have a home game against No. 6 ranked Florida at 1 p.m.
Rotella was the top scorer on the team last season and leads the 0-1 Hatters in goals this year after scoring two in the 15-5 loss at Campbell.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.