Franklin County. One of Vermont's 14 counties with its own distinct flavor. It is branded by agriculture, border crossings, the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, a vibrant maple festival and softball.
Softball? Yes, did you not notice that there are three Franklin County teams at Castleton University over the coming weekend for the state championships?
Three of the four divisions have a high school in the title game carrying the banner for this piece of northwestern Vermont real estate.
Richford is writing a Cinderella story as the No. 6 seed. The Rockets pinned a 14-9 loss on No. 2 Danville to become one of Franklin County's teams making the trip to Vermont's oldest college.
Richford had to overcome a 6-1 deficit in its semifinal with Danville.
When Holly Raymond's double ted the game at 6-6 giving the Rockets new life.
Richford's comeback victory gives them something in common with their opponent West Rutland. Westside also had to climb out of a big hole, trailing Proctor 6-0 in its Division IV semifinal game before winning 7-6.
Richford's next-door neighbor Enosburg got a dramatic semifinal victory over Mount Abraham. The No. 3 Hornets defeated Mount Abraham 7-4 on Makenna Lovelette's seventh-inning grand slam home run.
It landed the Hornets in the Division II state final contest against No. 1 and unbeaten Lyndon.
The other Franklin County team is the one that everyone expected to land in Castleton. The BFA-St. Albans Comets are undefeated, the top seed and defending Division I state champions.
Geri Witalec Krupa, pilots the BFA-Fairfax program that has represented Franklin County on state championship weekend a number of times.
"I'm really excited that there is so much Franklin County representation in the finals this year, but I'm also not surprised," Witalec-Krupa said.
"Even with participation numbers declining in softball in many areas of the state due to increased variety of sports options, single-sport specialization or students simply pursuing other interests, Franklin County is still very much a softball community," Witalec-Krupa said.
She points to several factors contributing to the county's success, one being strong youth programs and travel teams as well as access to commercial practice facilities.
"I think coaching longevity has something to do with it as well," Witalec-Krupa said.
Indeed, the only coaches with 500-plus victories in Vermont are both from Franklin County — BFA-St. Albans' Bert Berthiaume and Missisquoi's Jay Hartman.
"The coaching staffs have been consistent for years, even decades," Witalec-Krupa said. "Even those coaches who are new are coming in from other successful programs."
Witalec-Krupa underscores the saying that success breeds success.
"These programs also have cultures of success and pride," she said.
"Although there are some great rivalries amongst Franklin County schools, at the end of the day, these schools, coaches and programs are all mutually supportive of each other, and take pride in any time a fellow Franklin County school can represent the region as a whole in a state title game."
TAG TEAM
West Rutland pitcher Peyton Guay made a great play in Tuesday's 7-6 softball semifinal victory over Proctor when she took a hard line drive off the bat of Laci French and had the presence of mind to scramble after the ball and cut down the lead runner at third on a close play.
After the game, Guay pointed out that it took two players to make that play, arguably the key play of the game.
"Olivia Cyr did a great job of getting the tag down," Guay said.
MADDONING
Joe Maddon's firing as manager of the Los Angeles Angels brought to mind something he became known for — walking a batter with the bases loaded to force in a run.
During Saturday's Division IV softball semifinal, Proctor coach Abby Bennett gave that same respect to West Rutland's Guay. She was intentionally walked with the bases loaded in the sixth inning.
HAMM'S DAY
Brian Hamm once had a day when he had six base hits in a game, a baseball record that still stands at Middlebury College.
That's a pretty nice day but it pales next to the one he had on Tuesday.
Hamm is the head coach of the Eastern Connecticut State baseball team that won the NCAA Division III national championship by taking the best-of-three series in two games against defending champion Salisbury University.
Eastern Connecticut has a proud baseball history — this was its fifth national championship.
It has also had some Rutland County products among its top players over the years, players like Rutland High's Jeff Brewer and Proctor's George Davis.
