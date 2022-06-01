Rutland High senior Brady Geisler is headed to RPI to compete in cross country as well as track and field. He will be majoring in architecture.
Geisler is fresh off breaking the Rutland High school record in the 3000 meters with a time of 8:59.22.
John Daly’s mark of 9:03.2 had stood since 1986.
Daly went on to have an outstanding career on the trails and track at Southeast Missouri State.
PITCH COUNTSYou can be certain that high school baseball coaches check the weather forecast a lot more than their softball counterparts. This is especially true during playoff season.
Softball teams can ride the arm of one pitcher — most do — throughout the season and playoffs regardless of the schedule.
Pitch count rules do not allow that in baseball.
There might be a case, with an assist from the weatherman, where a baseball team might get a lot more out of its ace pitcher.
It brings back the old ditty from major league baseball from an era long ago: Spahn and Sain, And pray for rain.
If the weatherman gives an ace some unexpected rest between starts, that could be a boon to a baseball team’s title chances.
Still, it is doubtful that we will ever see a feat again like the one Brattleboro pitcher Dave McGinn authored in 1978, a season without pitch count rules.
McGinn pitched all four playoff games that season and the Colonels rode his arm to the state crown. He gave up just one earned run in his 26 playoff innings.
The Colonels’ playoff run that season: 7-0 over Middlebury, 3-1 over Essex, 4-1 over Rutland and 3-0 over Rice in the Division I state final.
Pete Rose was on the cover of the Aug. 7, 1978 Sports Illustrated issue, but it was McGinn many Vermonters bought that magazine to read about. His playoff splash earned him a place in SI’s Faces in the Crowd section.
PLAYOFF MAGIC
High school playoffs have been around for spring sports in the state for a long time, but you’d have to look long and hard to find a moment more magical than the one in Springfield on Tuesday.
The Cosmos had to overcome a 5-1 deficit against Harwood entering their final at-bat. They won the game on a grand slam home run by Carson Clark. Factor in the facts that Clark is a freshman and hit his game-winner over the center field fence with two strikes on him, gives you a playoff moment that will be talked about for a long, long time.
