Mill River cross country runner Brogan Giffin didn’t miss a beat with his move out of state this year. He is the fastest high school age runner in Virginia.
Giffin’s high school cross country season was canceled due to COVID in Virginia so he ran with a club team called XC Elite.
They had practices every day and a half-dozen meets where he branded himself as the fastest in Virginia.
Saturday, he will be in Tallahassee, Florida for the National Championships.
Giffin will be running for a Division I school in the fall and has pared his choices down to Michigan, Oregon, Boise State, Utah State, Wyoming and the University of Portland.
Kell Giffin, his father and coach at Mill River, believes he will likely have made his college decision by January or February.
“I know he is ready to be done with the whole process,” Kell said.
PROCTOR ACADEMYRutland’s Cooper Rice has reached his senior hockey season at Proctor Academy in Andover, New Hampshire and is sorting out his plans to play college hockey.
There is a Rutland County flavor at the school. Mill River’s Aidan Botti is in his first season at Proctor Academy where he played soccer in the fall and will play basketball.
Botti was having a good soccer season until he was derailed by a concussion.
There are 17 Vermont athletes at Proctor Academy including Randolph’s Nate Murawski who was the captain of the soccer team and Barre’s Bryson Martin who played football and hockey.
Scott Allenby, who scored more than 1,300 points in his basketball career at Proctor High School, is the Director of Communications and Marketing at Proctor Academy.
LOOKING AT HOOPSYou can put Dave Fredrickson, the CEO of the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association, in the group feeling positive about the high school basketball.
“I’m optimistic so far,” he said. “If they do have to push it back, so what? The first couple of weeks of the spring season in the gym is no big deal.”
Other states go well into the summer to complete their spring sports season even during normal years. The Iowa Girls High School Softball Championships, for example, are scheduled for July 27-31 in Fort Dodge.
“I don’t see why they can’t go beyond graduation. Everyone’s graduation is different anyway,” Fredrickson said.
Basketball games in Vermont are still scheduled to begin on Jan. 11 without spectators.
“I’ve told some referees, they should be happy. There won’t be anyone to yell at them,” Fredrickson said. “And now when the coach grumbles, ‘How did you miss that call?’ the referee is going to hear them.”
