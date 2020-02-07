The gorgeous campus at the end of downtown Poultney is shut down but the Green Mountain College name lives on. Coaches carry its banner throughout the country during basketball season.
Former GMC coach Matt Dempsey and ex-Green Mountain player Kunta Norwood are having lavish success with their teams this season, boasting a combined record of 36-7.
Dempsey's United States Merchant Marine women's basketball team is 17-3 and 14-2 in the Skyline Conference. They are on an 11-game winning streak.
Dempsey's Mariners made the NCAA Division III playoffs last year and were ousted in the first round by Smith College in a regional at Bowdoin.
Dempsey, a member of both the Castleton University Hall of Fame (where he played) and the GMC Hall of Fame, remains connected to the Vermont area.
"I talk to Tim about once a week," he said of Castleton women's basketball coach Tim Barrett.
Dempsey's Mariners came up to Castleton to a tournament several years ago and lost a close game to Castleton and beat College of St. Joseph.
"Timmy is welcome to come over here," Dempsey said.
Norwood's Keiser University men's basketball team in West Palm Beach, Florida is sitting on a 19-4 record, 11-2 in the Sun Conference. His Seahawks are ranked No. 6 nationally in the latest NAIA Division II Poll.
Last season, Norwood was associate head coach of Lynn University and recruited Rutland High School star Jamison Evans to the Boca Raton, Florida campus.
Then, when the Keiser head job opened up, Norwood moved the 25 miles to be a head coach.
Being that close to Lynn, Norwood attends some of Evans' games. The other night when Evans scored 17 points, Norwood watched the contest online.
"The best four years of my life were at Green Mountain Mountain. I learned to drive and got my license in Vermont. My first job was in Vermont at the Boys and Girls Club in Rutland," Norwood said. "I've been blessed."
Norwood played for Dempsey for four years at GMC and they seldom lost a conference game. Norwood was second in program history in steals and assists and was inducted into the GMC Hall of Fame in 2016.
"Matt was a great role model. He got me into coaching," Norwood said.
Last year's Green Mountain College men's basketball coach Ben Davis might not have the winning record that Dempsey and Norwood do but he could be doing as fine of a job as anyone.
Davis, in his first year at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, has the men's basketball team at 7-13, possibly the beginning of a resurrection after he inherited a Prairie Fire team that had gone 1-24 last season.
"It's different. Galesburg is a city of 30,000 and we lived in Whitehall in the middle of nowhere," Davis said.
"An avid runner, Davis loved going on runs through rural New York and Vermont.
"There are things we miss about Vermont but Galesburg has been good. Considering where the program had been, we are going in the right direction," Davis said.
He also got to coach against Grinnell College of Iowa which was an experience unlike anything he had sampled at Green Mountain.
Grinnell is 11-9 but has scored more than 100 points 13 times including games of 172, 139 and 135. They defeated Davis' team 115-93.
They use mass substitution, press from beginning to end and throw up a ton of 3-point shots.
"It's crazy. It's fun to coach against because you have to change everything you do offensively and defensively," Davis said.
Last year's GMC women's basketball coach Brad Rideout landed much closer to home on the bench as the head Mill River Union High girls basketball coach.
Another former GMC women's coach Jen Heath is at the helm of the Middlebury Union High School women's basketball team.
___
We are just over two weeks away from Castleton University's baseball opener on Feb. 22 against Elmira College in Winter Haven, Fla.
The Soaring Eagles will already have played five games in Florida by the time Castleton takes the field against them.
___
Every year the Green Mountain Challenge, a youth soccer tournament attracting teams from all over New England and New York, is played over Father's Day weekend in Weston.
It means hundreds of families will be in the area when Manchester's new professional soccer team Black Rock FC clashes with the Boston Bolts on June 20 at Manchester's Applejack Stadium.
This is not lost on Manchester Town Manager John O'Keefe who will be certain the new team's event will be offered to that weekend's visitors as the perfect complement to their children's games for a full soccer experience.
The 7 p.m. start time for the game between Black Rock and the Bolts gives the families plenty of time to make the short trip over to Applejack after their own games.
___
Bryant & Stratton (Albany, New York) baseball coach Bob Godlewski believes Fair haven Union High and Lakes Region Legion baseball product Nate Bathalon could be a very busy pitcher for him this spring.
"I told him that if he throws strikes, he could be in 35 to 40 games for us," Godlewski said.
The plan is to use Bathalon for an inning or so in relief each time he gets the call.
The Bobcats have already made a trip to Virginia and Bathalon was scheduled to pitch there but the games were rained out.
They leave for New Orleans on Tuesday where they will play six games, then play a couple in Hattiesburg, Mississippi and then some more in Talladega, Alabama.
"He is changing speeds effectively. We are excited about the prospect of using him an inning here and there," Godlewski said.
