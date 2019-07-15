Whether or not Black River will be able to field a boys soccer team this fall is going to practically come down to the midnight hour — it will be a penalty kick tiebreaker off the field, if you will.
"It is going to be close either way," Black River Athletic Director Joe Gurdak said on Monday.
There will be a meeting just a few days before the scheduled first practice on Aug. 15. If there are not what is deemed a sufficient number of players at that time, the season will be scrapped.
Not only that, the boys team does not yet have a coach to replace Nolan Link.
If there is not a Black River boys soccer team, the prestigious Josh Cole Tournament will still go on. That event, played under the lights of Dorsey Park, is well attended and always wrapped in a great atmosphere.
"If we don't have a team, we will bring in somebody. I haven't called anyone yet, but my first call would be to Jake (Proctor High Athletic Director Jake Eaton). We have two games scheduled with Proctor anyway so they will be looking to find games," Gurdak said.
That means the Josh Cole Tournament will be comprised of Leland & Gray, Windsor, Green Mountain and either Black River or Proctor. Stay tuned.
___
This being the final year of Black River, it is not surprising that there will be a state of flux.
That includes the girls soccer program where Howie Paul will replace Kit Kat Collins as the coach.
The numbers for the girls team figure to be fine, Gurdak said.
___
The main game field at Taranovich Field, the home of Proctor High School soccer, will not be ready this season for play.
But there is work being done on the adjacent field at Taranovich in an attempt to get that in game shape for the coming season.
"The biggest thing with it is the width," Proctor girls soccer coach Chris Hughes said.
Last year, the Phantoms played home games at College of St. Joseph.
The main game field at the Taranovich facility looks as though it will be better than it has ever been when the 2020 campaign rolls around.
___
The Castleton University women's basketball program has picked up a player from College of St. Joseph, which closed its doors with the 2019 graduation. Madison Akins, a point guard from Hudson Falls, New York, joins coach Tim Barrett's Spartans.
___
Former University of Vermont men's basketball coach Tom Brennan was unable to make it to the Mike Roberts Memorial Basketball Clinic on Saturday due to a bad back.
Brennan has attended that event the last few years, but you still might see him in a Southern Vermont League gym or two this coming basketball season.
Brennan's nephew, James Pecsok, is the new boys varsity basketball coach at Leland & Gray.
Pecsok's mother is Brennan's sister, Noreen Pecsok, who had a record of 204-189 as the Middlebury College women's basketball coach.
