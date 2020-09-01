High school seniors throughout the country experienced very different graduation ceremonies from what we are accustomed to when they turned their tassels in June.
But how many got to graduate in a 150,000-seat stadium?
Nick Pratico, who grew up in Rutland Town before moving to Concord, N.C. eight years ago, graduated at Charlotte Motor Speedway, America’s shrine of stock car racing. The family’s cars were on the track that is such hallowed ground for NASCAR and the graduates had their ceremony captured on the Jumbotron.
Nick graduated from Cox Mill High School in Concord where he was the captain of the baseball team. One of his classmates’s father is the vice president of Charlotte Motor Speedway so that opened the door for one of the most memorable high school graduations anywhere.
Nick received his diploma at the finish line as his photo was flashed on the big screen.
Nick is an outstanding baseball player who batted in the leadoff spot for Coxmill and led the county in stolen bases his junior year.
His senior baseball campaign was canceled after six games by the virus, but he will likely come to appreciate graduating at one of the nation’s great sports venues more and more as time goes by.
___
Manchester Town Manager John O’Keefe was at Applejack Stadium on Tuesday to look over the refurbished facility. The improvements have him excited about what the facility can bring to the area.
The viewing from the grandstand has been improved dramatically by removing five of the 11 posts. Everything has been repainted, the sound system has been enhanced and a new handicap section will accommodate four people with “companion” seats for each of the four.
It all comes to about $200,000 worth of work, most of the money from grants.
There are also 150 stadium (flip) seats that have been installed.
“I am going to lay claim to it being the best small stadium in New England,” O’Keefe said. “Some might dispute that but I feel confident in saying that.”
All the upgrades in the grandstand and other items are terrific but the trump card for Applejack is still the state-of-the-art grass surface that helps to attract college teams from all divisions for preseason games.
Burr and Burton Academy is scheduled to have five events at Applejack this fall including the homecoming football game and boys and girls soccer games.
Teams from the University of Vermont, Boston College, Franklin Pierce University, the University of Massachusetts, Castleton University, Skidmore College, Williams College, Middlebury College and Westfield State are a few of the schools that have played at Applejack in the Manchester Soccer Series, a lineup of preseason games.
O’Keefe said the recent upgrades will only “help the cause” of the Manchester Soccer Series in the future.
___
A new coach will greet the Rutland High varsity boys soccer team when formal practices begin on Sept. 8. Ben Black, a 1994 Norwich University graduate, takes over for Ron Henderson. He has recently been on the soccer staff at Otter Valley Union High School.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.