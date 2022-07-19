Rutland High’s Trey Davine’s trip to the Hartwick College preseason camp next month to begin his college football odyssey is a reminder of the old days.
Hartwick had a Vermonter as the quarterback from 1992 through 1998.
Woodstock’s Brad Ruderman and Winooski’s Kyle Tipson threw the ball plenty for the Hawks and with a good deal of success.
Ruderman passed for 5,959 yards from 1992 through 1995, placing him fifth all-time in program history. He also threw 50 touchdown passes, ranking him sixth in that department at Hartwick.
Tipson passed for 3,273 yards from 1995 through 1998, ranking him eighth all time on the Oneonta, New York campus. He threw 31 TD passes.
And not to forget about the other side of the ball: Mount St. Joseph’s Andy Hadeka made 170 tackles at Hartwick from 2001 through 2004, ranking him 24th in program history for career tackles.
VERMONT’S BESTWhen Bowdoin visits Bates for the football game on Oct. 15, the 2017 Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year will be in a Bates uniform and the Vermont 2021 Gatorade POY Slade Postemski will be in the uniform of the Bowdoin Polar Bears.
Hartford’s High’s Tyler Hamilton is a linebacker for Bates and his brother Kyle Hamilton is on the defensive line. Rutland High’s Slade Postemski will be starting his freshman year with Bowdoin as a receiver.
Postemski, like other players in Rutland of recent vintage, never got to play in that great high school football rivalry between Rutland and Mount St. Joseph Academy.
But he will get to sample the CBB rivalry and that is special enough.
Every year, the NESCAC’s Maine schools — Colby, Bates and Bowdoin — play one another with a trophy up for grabs. They are games that alumni of the three schools care about a lot.
The matchups each year among the three schools are played late in the season. That means the weather can be dicey, even brutal.
The games do not get the national exposure that Ohio-State-Michigan, Army-Navy, Alabama-Auburn or Texas-Oklahoma bask in, but the Bates vs. Colby game of 2006 did get put in the national spotlight.
Rutland High’s Justin Candon and Mount St. Joseph’s Ernie Bove played in that game for Colby that was splashed lavishly over a couple of pages in Sports Illustrated magazine.
The game was played in inches of mud as a torrential rain pelted Bates’ Garcelon Field making for some spectacular pictures in what was a pictorial essay about football in America. This season, Bates is at Colby on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m., Bowdoin visits Maine on Oct. 15 and Bowdoin hosts Colby on Nov. 12.
The CBB Trophy became a formal rivalry with the hardware attached to it in 1965 but the teams have been playing one another in the sport since the 1890s.
The games among the schools have a long and storied history.
Vermonters like the Hamilton brothers and Postemski will have their chance to make their own mark on the historic rivalry this season.
