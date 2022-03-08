Some might be find it curious that one of the presentations at Friday’s Vermont High School Football Coaches Association Clinic will be a seminar on 8-man football by Fair Haven head coach Jim Hill. After all, there are no varsity 8-man football programs remaining in our state.
But last season, a number of the JV games were played as 8-man football contests due to programs having insufficient player numbers to hold 11-man games.
Hill’s presentation will be mainly for JV coaches unfamiliar with the 8-man game who will be needing to make the conversion for some of their games.
Hill would also be happy to see the 8-man game be a spark for new varsity programs. Perhaps something that might allow a Mount St. Joseph, Montpelier or Winooski to reinstate football. Or perhaps be the impetus for a Lamoille Union, Vergennes or a Harwood Union to have their own program. Those schools are currently co-op teams with other schools.
“I think Green Mountain could do very well with 8-man football,” Hill said.
Hill said there are a number of coaches who have no exposure to the 8-man game and might not even be aware which players come off the field for that version of football — two offensive linemen and one skill player.
Much of Hill’s presentation will be a question-and-answer format. He will ask what offense a certain program runs and then offer what he feels will be an offense that would be a seamless transition to the 8-man game.
“We will give them some ideas so that they do not have to re-invent the wheel,” Hill said.
On another matter, Hill was elated with the turnout for his recent meeting that will kick of Fair Haven’s spring football season next week.
Without including outgoing seniors or incoming freshmen, the Slaters had 38 players at the meeting.
Even if all of them do not stay with the program, Hill is confident of a roster numbering in the 50s.
The Slaters open the season on Sept. 2 under the lights at U-32.
Gaudette’s honorsNot only was BFA-St. Albans graduate Tucker Gaudette voted one of the captains for the 2022 Castleton University football team, he has received another prestigious honor from te College Football Network. Gaudette was named one of the top 20 offensive tackles in Division III.
It is a pretty big honor considering there are 250 D-III football teams.
BATTING FIRSTSt. Michael’s College coach Jim Neidlinger has Fair Haven’s Andrew Lanthier batting at the top of the order. He responded in the second game of the season by going 3-for-4 with a double in an 11-8 loss to American International College.
The Purple Knights are in Fort Myers, Florida from March 13 through March 18 during which time the Purple Knights will play eight games.
Lanthier’s high school teammate Aubrey Ramey has yet to surrender an earned run in eight innings pitching relief for Castleton University.
