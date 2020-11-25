The day after Thanksgiving has always been a big baseball evening in Rutland. That is the day that Rutland Post 31 holds its annual banquet honoring its baseball team. All of the team awards are presented and the players are feted with a meal.
Not this year, of course. It is one more tradition that we are without due to COVID.
There is an American Legion baseball Zoom meeting with Vermont State Legion Baseball Commissioner Scott Stevens and the baseball committee on Dec. 5.
One of the items on the agenda will be bidding for the right to host the 2021 American Legion State Baseball Tournament. Interested teams will submit their bid and then be interviewed by the committee at a later date as part of the process to select the site.
Rutland’s Ron Fairbanks is leaving his position as Rutland Post 31 team manager and will likely be succeeded by Todd Hutchinson. Fairbanks will be on the state American Legion baseball committee.
Monthly Sunday breakfasts at Post 31 have been a staple of fundraising efforts for the baseball team but, of course, those could not be done this year.
Fairbanks said each breakfast would yield about $800 for the baseball program.
He did say, though, that fund raising through raffles have been going very well.
Stevens said no new teams have expressed an interest in coming aboard for the 2021 season.
It was thought that Manchester might be inclined to enter the league after it was a new entry in the Vermont Summer Baseball League, a 13-team league that served as a substitute for Legion baseball. Legion ball was not allowed to be played this past summer.
Unless a representative pops up on the screen from Manchester on Dec. 5, there won’t be any new teams when Legion ball resumes.
Castleton baseball
Castleton University’s baseball team had a longer fall season than usual.
A new NCAA rule that allowed coaches to be with their teams more days meant that coach Ted Shipley extended the fall season, giving the Spartans a chance to get in more work.
“There was a lot of improvement. We got to see some real growth in our players, more than we usually do because of the longer season,” Shipley said.
Six of the 26 players were not available because they were home doing their class work remotely.
The 20 players on campus got in a lot of practices and intrasquad games.
Freshman Aubrey Ramey, who pitched Fair Haven Union High School to a state crown his junior season, was strong.
“Aubrey will be a starting pitcher for us. He was definitely in our top four or five pitchers this fall,” Shipley said.
“He was probably the most ready from playing summer ball.”
Ramey played for Lakes Region in the Vermont Summer Baseball League.
Hunter Perkins, a graduate of the Hartford High and White River Post 84 Legion programs was also impressive.
“He will be an outfielder. He hit well,” Shipley said.
Max Olmsted, an East Montpelier resident who played prep school baseball out of state, impressed during Castleton’s shortened 2020 season and it carried over to the fall. He is a pitcher.
When and if the 2021 season starts is anyone’s guess in this COVID time.
“We are preparing for it to happen. You have to do that,” Shipley said.
Shipley said that there is already a schedule in place. The Little East Conference coaches have been in on conference calls and all want to play.
“We want to play if we can do it safely. We have all said that we will play each other more times if there are some schools who can’t play,” Shipley said.
Pat Riley, a former Castleton pitcher under Shipley, is now the head baseball coach at Westminster College in Pennsylvania. Castleton and Westminster are slated to meet in mid-March in Newport News, Virginia.
Rockwood’s debut delayed
Windsor’s Olivia Rockwood had her basketball debut delayed by COVID protocol at the University of Maine.
Rockwood and the Black Bears were to have opened the season on Nov. 28 against nationally ranked Mississippi State at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.
Now, Rockwood and the Black Bears are slated to open the season on Dec. 10 at Providence.
Rockwood is the all-time leading scorer in Windsor High history for boys or girls with 1,873 points.
Maine recently made the decision to put its winter sports programs on hold until at least Dec. 8.
