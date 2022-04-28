Geneva, Ohio is one of that state’s first lakeside resorts. It is known for its antique stores, water slide and a numerous wineries.
Castleton University’s Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson wants very much to make Geneva his destination but it’s not for any of those touristy attractions.
Leombruno-Nicholson is sitting in 20th place in the nation in the javelin event. It is the top 20 in the country in that event who get to make the trip to Geneva for the NCAA Division III National Championship Track & Field Meet.
Leombruno-Nicholson has won the javelin event in all five meets that he has competed in this season and Saturday he will look to solidify his spot for the trip to Geneva when he competes at the Little East Conference Championships in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.
The best part of this for Castleton head coach Jay Condon and throws coach Ian Sawtelle is that Leombruno-Nicholson has three more years of eligibility should he choose to use them.
“He works really hard. He has not reached his potential yet. He’s got a very high ceiling,” Condon said.
The approach that Sawtelle uses in practice is not to do a ton of throwing, lessening the wear and tear on the body. Instead, he concentrates on technique, particularly footwork.
Condon was well aware of Leombruno-Nicholson when he was competing for Mount Mansfield Union High School.
“He was throwing like 188 (feet) then. We were recruiting him hard,” Condon said.
“Harry is a sleeper only because he took the year off because of COVID and everyone kind of forgot about him.”
He is no longer a sleeper in the Little East after winning the javelin event in every meet so far this spring.
JUST FOR KICKSCastleton University’s Kim McCarthy won’t forget her game on April 23 in women’s lacrosse. She scored eight goals, one shy of Marie Van Der Kar’s program record of nine, in a 15-3 victory over Rhode Island College.
Montreal Alouettes kicker David Cote was there that same day at Castleton’s Dave Wolk Stadium. The Canadian Football League kicker came to Castleton for a tutorial from Castleton University kicking coach Steve Wolf.
Rutland’s Wolf works with several of the CFL kickers.
“They were working mostly on kickoffs. He was really booming them,” said Jack Healey, who was there to broadcast the women’s lacrosse game on Little East TV.
Cote made 32 of his 39 field goals in 2021 for the Alouettes.
Wolf has been the coach for numerous kickers. His student with the highest profile is former Middlebury College kicker Steven Hauschka who once made an NFL record 13 consecutive field goals from 50 yards or more.
When Hauschka was kicking for the Ravens, he once made the trip to Rutland High’s Alumni Field to work with Wolf during the season.
Hauschka retired in 2020 after a 13-year NFL career.
CHASE NOTCHES 300th
Woodstock Union High School graduate David Chase recently achieved a notable milestone, coaching the Hopkinton (New Hampshire) High School baseball team to his 300th victory since coaching the Hawks since 1996.
He will likely remember another victory this season just as fondly as the 300th.
He and his Hawks were to play a game against New Hampshire rival Mascenic at historic Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, New York on Wednesday morning.
They were already in Cooperstown, home of the Baseball Hall of Fame, soaking in all the national pastime’s history, when they were notified that Doubleday was unplayable due to the rain.
The Hawks and Vikings drove over four hours to play the game at Mascenic High School. Hopkinton fell behind 6-1 after three innings but rallied to win 7-6.
That’s a day.
FUN AT FORBE
S
There has not been this much excitement at Forbes Field since Bill Mazeroski hit the walk-off home run to give the Pittsburgh Pirates the win in Game 7 of the World Series in 1960.
The plate umpire was Bellows Falls High School graduate Bill Jackowski who kept his place in the wild mob scene to make certain Maz touched home plate.
The ground where Forbes Field once stood is now occupied by the University of Pittsburgh’s library and dorms.
But there is plenty of excitement being created at Vermont’s own Forbes Field.
Calling Forbes Field home, the Middlebury College baseball team has fashioned a 20-8 record, 7-2 in the NESCAC.
The Regional Rankings were released on Wednesday and Middlebuury was No. 3 in Region 1 behind Babson and Coast Guard.
Wesleyan, the team that the Panthers will be playing in a five-game series this weekend, was ranked No. 6 with its record of 17-11.
The Middlebury lineup is downright scary with three regulars batting over .400 — Mitchell Schroeder at .447, Beau Root at .413 and Andrew Ashley at .403.
Eight others are batting over .300 meaning there is no soft spot for a pitcher. The Panthers are hitting .347 as a team.
